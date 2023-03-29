A historically underserved community on Buffalo's East Side will receive $2.5 million in new state funding to provide additional services for those who were affected by the May 14 racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Hochul said the funds, provided by the New York State Office of Victim Services, will assist the Buffalo Urban League in leading a new partnership with Community Health Centers of Buffalo to operate the Buffalo United Resiliency Center through June 2025.

With the new funding, the resiliency center will be able to immediately add four case managers and two outreach specialists to its staff. That will ensure the center has the necessary operational and administrative support it needs to serve employees who worked at the store and those from the surrounding community who are among the victims and survivors of the massacre.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"The May 14 attack brought further harm to a community that has long struggled with economic disparities, inequitable access to basic services and entrenched racism," Hochul said in a statement Wednesday.

"New York State will not waiver in its support for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood and its residents as it continues to heal from this tragedy. This additional funding allows us to expand services and programs to fellow New Yorkers who deserve to see our love and support turned into action," she added.

Chardanay Young-Ford will serve as interim director of the Buffalo United Resiliency Center and work with the center's steering committee, the Urban League and Community Health Centers of Buffalo to design and deliver programs that meet various needs, including limited access to housing, food and transportation, as well as assistance with rent and utility costs.

The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays beginning April 5 at 1149 Jefferson Ave. in Suite A.