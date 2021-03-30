Kathy Hochul out front addressing pandemic, but not at center of decision-making

"She knows all of us very well in Western New York. I think she knows us even more than she ever thought she would," he said. "Kathy and I talked a lot during the past year about getting resources, what we need in county government, especially early on when it was very difficult to try to just get testing kits and the like."

Hochul said in a prior interview that she played a role in the decision to expand the Western New York vaccine hub from Catholic Health alone to a core team that also included the University at Buffalo medical school and Erie County Medical Center.

"When we start getting out there in the community, I've got a whole army of people now," she said in January.

The control room group, which Hochul chairs, still meets once a week, but the lion's share of the region's vaccine rollout work is now done by the vaccine hub.

In the vaccine rollout

The Western New York vaccine hub is a key player and primary troubleshooter in the region's rollout efforts. Through the hub's work, unused vaccine doses in this region can get redirected – sometimes within hours. The hub makes daily proposals to the state and has spent weeks advocating for certain priorities, such as pushing for more vaccines to rural areas or to local physician providers.