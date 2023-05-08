When it came time for Gov. Kathy Hochul to highlight her $1 billion investment in the state's new mental health strategy, she had Buffalo on her mind.

She said she recognized the upcoming one-year anniversary of the May 14 Tops Markets mass shooting, fueled by racial hatred, that traumatized residents of Western New York. The need for accessible mental health services was never more apparent, she said.

"And even those who don't have a direct tie to Buffalo and what happened here, we all need help at different times of our lives," Hochul said Monday at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

She laid out the toll taken by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on young people. She mentioned the many calls she has received from Erie County Medical Center CEO Thomas Quatroche about the high-demand for and low funding for psychiatric hospital beds. And she mentioned studies showing that 41% of American adults and 60% of those between the ages of 18 and 29 have experienced "psychological distress."

"This is more than a call to action," Hochul said. "This is a moral imperative to do something to help our people."

With that, Hochul laid out a mental health strategy that she called the greatest state commitment to mental health services since the move to release patients from state psychiatric hospitals in the early 1970s.

Could Hochul's $1B plan help fix the state's mental health system? WNY providers express optimism Hochul unveiled several health care proposals in her 277-page State of the State Book released Tuesday, but the focus on the mental health system was by far the headline within a health care industry facing major challenges.

She and Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan, the state's commissioner for the Office of Mental Health, offered these details on the mental health priorities supported by the 2023-24 state budget:

• Adding 1,000 inpatient psychiatric hospital beds by directing community hospitals to immediately bring back 850 beds that had been offline or converted to Covid-19 beds, and opening 150 new adult beds in state-run psychiatric hospitals, with 100 of those in New York City and 50 elsewhere.

Hochul mentioned Quatroche and ECMC as she talked about this investment of $18 million in capital money and $30 million in operating funds to re-establish psychiatric wards.

ECMC currently serves as the largest safety-net mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region, seeing an average of about 9,000 to 10,000 patients annually.

"Tom has told me firsthand about the desire to bring more beds online, but that's a lot of money for hospitals that are still hurting from the revenue loss from the pandemic," she said. "I understand that."

• Expanding the number of state-funded, certified community behavioral health clinics that offer immediate, walk-in mental health and addiction services. The state has 13 such clinics, three of which are in Buffalo. She applauded Best Self, Endeavor and Spectrum health services for their work and said that the state will expand these types of clinics to 39.

That will require a state investment of $60 million for construction-related costs and $121.6 million in operating funds. It has not been determined how many of the new clinics will be established in Western New York.

• Requiring health insurance companies to cover the costs of "critical mental health services." Hochul said it will no longer be an option for health insurance providers to deny coverage for wraparound services for mental health patients who are discharged, mobile teams that may be sent to meet with people suffering from a mental health crisis and services provided by "crisis stabilization centers" that are opening across the state.

Could a crisis center in Buffalo improve mental health care, take pressure off ECMC? BestSelf's Behavioral Health's planned intensive crisis stabilization center in Buffalo has the potential to improve Western New York's mental health system and alleviate pressure on the overwhelmed Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP, at Erie County Medical Center.

BestSelf Behavioral Health is developing one of these stabilization centers at 430 Niagara St. in Buffalo, which may open by the fall. The center will provide evaluation, care and treatment, with the capacity to administer medication. It aims to ensure that a patient with immediate mental health needs can be quickly treated and diverted from unnecessary emergency room visits.

• Adding 3,500 more housing units statewide for people who need mental health services. That includes 500 "transitional housing" units for patients leaving emergency rooms, and another 3,000 apartments that include supportive mental health services.

This state effort to dramatically expand housing assistance for those with mental illness will require $890 million in construction-related capital funding, and another $120 million a year in operating money.

Hochul also touched on an assortment of other less costly initiatives, ranging from mobile community treatment teams and home-based crisis intervention teams to peer-based counseling and family preventative health services. The budget also includes $25 million more to support the existing 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The governor stressed that mental illness has come a long way from the days when it was a stigmatized condition. Hochul even held up a newspaper clipping featuring an article on how the U.S. surgeon general is offering tips on how to fight loneliness.

"Usually the surgeon general is saying. 'Don't smoke, get vaccinated, get your flu shots,' " she said. "This is clearly symbolic of the fact that this is a national crisis."

Staff reporter Jon Harris contributed to this story.