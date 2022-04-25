Kathy Hochul embarks on a race that's still hers to lose

Another day in the life of Gov. Kathy Hochul found her at the Empire State Building on Thursday with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former President Bill Clinton at her side, touting a plan to make the city's high-rise towers carbon-neutral.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi, who's challenging Hochul from the right in the June 28 Democratic primary for governor, spent the day dialing for dollars and doing an interview with a public radio station in New York City. And Jumaane Williams, who's challenging Hochul from the left, dialed for dollars, attended a funeral for a 12-year-old shooting victim, had meetings in his role as New York City public advocate and appeared in a play: "The Nurse Antigone," a Zoom production about the challenges nurses faced amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thursday, then, provided a snapshot of the current state of play in the Democratic race for governor. Hochul doesn't have to dial for dollars now: she's raised more than $20 million already. And she doesn't have to go on the radio or take on a role in a play to get what the political pros call "free media."

That being the case, political insiders said last week they still see Hochul as the favorite in the Democratic primary – although that was before a Siena College poll released Monday that showed her job performance rating plunging seven percentage points among voters overall and eight points among Democrats.

That poll came in the wake of a brutal few weeks that saw Hochul's lieutenant governor arrested, her Buffalo Bills stadium plan skewered and her budget late as she forced through some modest changes in the state's bail reform law.

Despite all that, Hochul still can campaign with two advantages her challengers can't match: her incumbency and her money. That's why there seems to be a consensus among political pros: that the race for governor is still hers to lose.

A brutal few weeks

Hochul enjoyed an extended honeymoon after ascending to the governor's mansion in August upon the resignation of her scandal-plagued predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo.

But Hochul's honeymoon is now decidedly over.

"Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns over federal campaign finance charges, Hochul says," the Syracuse Post-Standard reported, in a headline echoed but news outlets throughout the state.

"With Bills giveaway, Hochul (and taxpayers) got fleeced," wrote Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union.

"Hochul embraces bail reform changes, risking Dem mutiny," Crain's New York Business noted.

The latest Siena poll showed Hochul to be bruised but not battered by all that.

“Hochul’s overall job performance rating, the worst it’s ever been, is 21 points under water, after being 11 points under water last month and just two points under water at the start of the year," said Siena pollster Steve Greenberg.

But while Hochul's job performance rating is down across the board, 55% of Democrats still rate it positively. What's more, Hochul's favorability rating – a measure of whether voters like her – barely budged in the past month.

Some 60% of Democrats rated Hochul favorably. That compares to 38% for Williams and 26% for Suozzi.

The poll showed Williams and Suozzi to be far less well known than Hochul, which is one reason political pros still see her as the favorite.

"Obviously, ideally you would not have your lieutenant governor resign midway through an election season while he's already on the ballot," said Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University. But Hochul "has shown her fundraising prowess, and she's shored up a lot of endorsements and a lot of support across the state. I think she'll be fine in the primary."

Meanwhile, Democratic consultant Evan Stavisky indicated that Hochul has history on her side.

"It's uncommon for a governor to be defeated in New York now," he said. "It's not unprecedented, but it's never happened in a primary in the last 75 years."

The challengers

History aside, Hochul's recent controversies have served to enliven the Suozzi and Williams campaigns.

Both have taken special aim at Hochul's choice of Benjamin, who resigned after his arrest on federal charges accusing him of steering $50,000 in state money to a real estate developer's charity in exchange for illegal campaign contributions.

"Kathy Hochul has disqualified herself from appointing a new lieutenant governor," Suozzi told reporters last week. "Let New Yorkers decide. They'll do a better decision than she could."

Williams was just as unsparing. In an interview on Friday, he noted that Hochul said she didn't know about Benjamin's ethical troubles, just as she previously said that as lieutenant governor, she didn't know about the complaints that women had about Cuomo's behavior.

"You can't keep saying that, right?" Williams said. "If you do, you're either too aloof to be able to do the job, or you have an embarrassing inadequacy."

Asked about her choice of Benjamin, Hochul said: "We made the best decision we could at the time with the information we had. If I had access to the same amount of information then, I would have gone in a different direction."

Suozzi and Williams also eviscerate Hochul over the Buffalo Bills' $1.4 billion stadium deal, which includes $600 million in state funding for construction along with $250 million from Erie County.

"We did a billion dollar giveaway to try and keep the Bills here," Suozzi said. "What are we doing to keep the people here? People are leaving New York State in droves."

And Williams said: "We have a governor who held up a budget so they can get a billion dollars to a billionaire for the Buffalo Bills to build a stadium that's not even in Buffalo."

The deal is an unpopular one: according to the Siena poll, only 24% of those survey favored the state giving $600 million for the stadium, while 63% opposed it. But Hochul defended the deal, saying it was a regional priority for Western New York just like the Long Island Railroad is for Long Island and Penn Station is for Manhattan.

Hochul's challengers also questioned the modest change that Hochul won in the state's 2019 bail reform, with Suozzi saying it's not enough to counter crime and Williams portraying it as a campaign stunt.

Suozzi and Williams agree on something else, too. They sent a letter to television stations across the state last week, urging them to sponsor a series of debates before the Democratic primary.

The incumbent

Amid all the controversy, Hochul last week continued to do what she's done since the state budget passed earlier this month: holding events to tout its programs.

Meanwhile, she rolled out the first part of what her team called "a planned eight-figure media buy."

Showing the governor at work at her desk in Albany, Hochul's first TV ad says: "It’s late at night, and a light is on in the governor’s office. Kathy Hochul is hard at work, and it shows. Since taking office, she’s passed over 400 new bills. She’s cracking down on illegal guns to make our neighborhoods safer. Investing in public schools to hire more teachers and get our kids back on track. And cutting taxes for middle-class families across New York. Kathy Hochul: a governor who works as hard as you do."

Hochul said she's now campaigning hard, too.

"This is when I really have the ability to have my strengths kick in, which are my endurance and my love of getting out there and meeting people," she said.

And while the headlines haven't exactly been to her liking, Hochul stressed that she's still being welcomed warmly all across the state.

"You know, people want to support the first female governor of New York," she said.

Hochul's team also can be expected to take aim at what could be seen as her opponents' weaknesses. The House Ethics Committee recently extended its probe into Suozzi's stock trades, and the congressman recently stumbled over a new Florida law that prohibits lessons and discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary school. After calling the legislation "very reasonable," Suozzi backtracked amid a backlash. Meanwhile, Williams' progressive politics could be attacked as out of step in an era of rising crime and rising prices.

Adding it all up, independent observers question whether either Suozzi or Williams can get past Hochul in the primary, especially given the governor's omnipresence in the media.

Longtime Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf said Republicans – who have their own primary for governor – may end up waging a surprisingly strong race for governor in heavily Democratic New York, largely because of voter concerns about crime and inflation. But he expects Hochul to win the primary.

"There are all kinds of people that are going to write her off. It would be a major mistake," said Sheinkopf. "She's very tough, very smart, very determined. If there's a way to get out of the mess, she'll figure it out."

