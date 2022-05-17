'Evil will not win, I promise you': President Biden speaks to grieving Buffalo community

Just after noon Tuesday at Delavan-Grider Community Center, President Biden was set to address the family members of the 10 victims from the mass shooting on Saturday at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

After visiting the outdoor memorial by the Tops Markets, Biden's motorcade arrived at Delavan-Grider, where the president consoled a grieving community. More than 100 people were in attendance, with all chairs filled and bleachers used to accommodate more.

Biden showed empathy in his message.

"Jill and I have come to stand with you. To the families, we've come to grieve with you. It's not the same, but we know a little bit of what it's like to lose a piece of your soul."

"You feel like there's a black hole in your chest, you're getting sucked into and it's hard to breathe," Biden said. "The anger, the pain, the depth of the loss that's so profound we know it's hard to believe, from our personal experience and many others who we've met, the day's going to come where the loved one will bring a smile as you remember him or her, a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer is that time comes sooner or later, but we pray that it does come."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Biden touched on memories of all 10 victims from the shooting, citing their professions and hobbies and strengths, while also mentioning those injured.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke first, describing the emotions in Buffalo and explaining her exchange with Biden that led to his visit.

"This is raw still, our hearts are still broken in two," Hochul said. "There's still part of our broken heart that's filled with anger."

"When he called me not long after this shooting, President Biden said, 'What can I do?' " I said, " 'Mr. President, Buffalo is a little bit bigger than Scranton – when you get knocked down a little bit and don't get the respect like the other parts of your state do, you need a little attention. If you came to Buffalo and just came and showed up and gave a collective hug ... there's something called 'Buffalove,' the combination of Buffalo and love."

Hochul later advocated for a national gun policy and suggested what's necessary to thwart a future mass shooting.

"This should stimulate a national conversation about how to make sure we can do everything we can to eradicate this evil and send it back from under the rock from which it came," she said.

Rep. Brian Higgins followed Hochul, emphasizing Buffalo's strengths.

"Buffalo is a tough place," he said. "It's resilient, it's overcome adversity in many circumstances. We've never had such terror exacted on this community in the entire history of this community. What we can do all of this is learn – they say to live is to suffer, and to live is to give meaning to suffering."

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.