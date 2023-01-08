Kat Massey's cousin: 'Say her name so people remember she lived a purposeful life'

Katherine "Kat" Massey was involved in an array of community issues in Buffalo, especially regarding Buffalo schools. She was shopping at Tops when she was killed. She was 72.

May 14, 2022, changed my family forever.

Here we are almost eight months later trying to live, carry on and exist in a world without Kat – Triple Black as she was affectionately called by her oldest nephew because of her deep appreciation of her African American heritage. Since the day of that senseless, racist act there have been numerous interviews, programs and accolades spoken about Kat regarding her activism and community involvement, but we want you to visualize the Kat we know, the sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Kat was fiercely protective of her family and would do anything to help, uplift, support and encourage us. She was a lawyer, a reporter, a teacher, a banker, a committee of one. She was what anyone needed at any given time.

She also had a heart of gold. An older cousin was in a nursing home and Kat would visit regularly and buy decorations and comforters not only for our cousin but also for the roommate so everything in the room would match. She would bring music and gather the nursing home residents so they could sing and sway in their wheelchairs and have impromptu parties to remind them they could still have fun and that someone cared.

Kat was a giver. She would give you the shirt off her back and she never expected anything in return. She loved donating gloves and socks to the homeless shelter every year. She contributed to many causes and people. She was especially proud of her sponsorship of a young man in Africa until he turned 18. Another young man who Kat helped was the son of a plumber who did work at Kat’s house and through their conversations, Kat found out his son was sick. She would send cards and money to him for years. These are just a few examples of her generous and kind heart.

Kat loved family gatherings. When she walked in the house, all of her nieces, nephews, sister and brother would start singing and Kat would do her entrance dance. She especially wanted to make sure the younger family members had fun. She would say, "It’s all about the kids!" She always had a stash of toys, chalk, bubbles, coloring books, reading books, pencils and crayons, balls and bats and board games for them to enjoy when they came over. They looked forward to seeing her and having her join them in game playing. Once she had a tea party for her great nieces. They wore gloves and hats and were served crustless sandwiches and drank tea. It was all about the experiences for the babies.

Kat spoke with her sister and brother numerous times during the day. Barbara would call Kat when she woke up each day and they said goodnight to each other every night, not to mention the numerous calls or visits in-between. Barbara and her brother Warren had a joke that every time either one of them hung up from Kat she would call back and say, “Just one more thing.” She and I always spoke late at night. She kept me up to date on the Buffalo happenings.

Kat was our heartbeat. When people ask us, “How are you doing especially with the holidays?” we don’t always know how to answer. We are trying to represent her and say her name so people remember she lived a purposeful life. We are always happy to talk about her. We are trying not to be “wimps” because she told us not to be in a letter she wrote prior to her death. This letter was read at her service. We are there for each other, just like she wanted us to be. We are trying to be an example for the younger family members. We are talking with people about gun control. We are trying to understand how her killer had so much hate. If he only knew Kat, our sister, aunt, cousin and friend he would understand that the world was a better place because she was in it.

How are we? We are living but our hearts don’t beat quite the same anymore.

Teresa Brown, who is Massey's cousin, grew up in Buffalo and moved to the Chicago area. She is retired.