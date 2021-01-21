Kansas City, here they come: Bills Mafia rolls into Chiefs country

Ken Jaslow had a really good feeling about the Buffalo Bills.

So on Dec. 31 – before the final game of the regular season and before the team even knew its first playoff foe – he paid $4,000 for six tickets to Sunday's AFC championship game in Kansas City. The Chiefs would host as long as they stayed alive in the playoffs, but their opponent was not determined yet.

"Completely rolled the dice for it," said Jaslow, a Bills season ticket holder from downstate who also attended Saturday's divisional playoff game at Bills Stadium.

His gamble paid off, and Jaslow is now part of the herd of fans going to Kansas City for the biggest game the Bills have played in more than 25 years.

They'll encounter a different set of Covid-19 regulations than they faced for the two playoff games held in Orchard Park earlier this month. The Chiefs are letting in more than twice as many fans as the Bills were allowed at their home games, and the team isn't requiring a pregame test for the virus. But the most notable change is sure to resonate with Bills fans: tailgating is allowed outside Arrowhead Stadium.

