Kaleida's chief administrative officer nominated for NFTA chair

A top administrator for Kaleida Health with longstanding ties to Erie County Democratic politics has been nominated as the new chairman of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Michael P. Hughes, Kaleida's senior vice president and chief administrative officer, appeared virtually Monday before a joint meeting of the State Senate's Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee and the Transportation Committee. His nomination for the unpaid post was approved, it moves to the Finance Committee on Tuesday and is slated for consideration by the full Senate next week.

He succeeds Sr. Denise A. Roche, the former D'Youville University president who served as chairwoman since 2016.

Hughes was recommended to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her appointment by Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo, chairman of the Transportation Committee. He will now head the board governing upstate New York's largest transit system, which oversees Metro Bus and Rail, as well as airports in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

“Not only does Mike possess the experience to effectively lead the NFTA, but he personally understands the challenges facing both the workforce and the ridership, as his father served as a bus driver for many years,” Kennedy said Monday.

Hughes did not return a phone call Monday. But at the time of his appointment to the board of commissioners in 2008, he was the youngest member ever named to the transit agency's governance board. In recent years, he has headed the NFTA's key Surface Transportation Committee and served as vice chairman.

Active in South Buffalo Democratic politics for many years, Hughes worked on various campaigns for the late Deputy County Executive James P. Keane. He later served as chief spokesman for the late County Executive Dennis T. Gorski. He completed Harvard Business School’s executive program concentrating on health care management, and earned a master’s of business administration degree from Medaille College, as well as a bachelors in communication from Canisius College.

