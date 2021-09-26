Kaleida reports 97% of 'patient-facing' workers are vaccinated

Kaleida Health reported that 97% of its "patient facing" workers, and 94% of its employees overall, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Those who aren't vaccinated risk termination of employment, the hospital group said in a news release.

Hochul, health care facilities prep for staff shortages as vaccine deadline looms If necessary, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will sign an executive order declaring a state of emergency to fortify state and local medical systems.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered all health care workers to be vaccinated by Monday.

"The response to the appeal for employees to get vaccinated, while not perfect, has been strong," the news release said. "Nearly 400 have received at least one shot, have been fully vaccinated or have reported their vaccination status since Wednesday."

The deadline is 7 a.m. Monday for hospitals, long-term care, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic and treatment centers, or 7 a.m. Oct. 7 for home care and adult day services.

"The number of unvaccinated employees and providers continues to decrease every day, so we are hopeful that the impact on operations tomorrow and throughout the week will be minimal," the Kaleida announcement said.

