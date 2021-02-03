 Skip to main content
Kaleida Health to expand visitation in non-Covid-19 units at its facilities
Kaleida Health announced Wednesday that it will expand its visitation policy for adult inpatients in non-Covid-19 units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital beginning Thursday.

Only one designated visitor per day is permitted in non-Covid-19 units at both Kaleida Health facilities.

In end-of-life cases, two visitors or support persons will be permitted.

Visiting hours are limited and will vary at both Kaleida Health facilities.

While visitation is still not permitted for adults in Covid-19 units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, staff will coordinate Covid-19 unit visitation with patient families in circumstances deemed medically necessary or in end-of-life or palliative care cases.

All other visitation guidelines remain unchanged.

