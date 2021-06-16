K9 helps track down suspect who fled into the woods

A man who allegedly fled from officers was arrested on several charges after a K9 helped track him down in a wooded area, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen J. Rucinski, 38, was charged with three misdemeanors in the early morning of June 9 after being tracked down by K9 Frankie.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Selden Road and Route 19 in LeRoy when Rucinski allegedly fled into a wooded area north of Selden.

Deputy Andrew Mullen and Frankie arrived on scene, and Frankie completed a successful track of Rucinski, who was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Rucinski was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation as well as a license plate lamp violation. He was released and is scheduled to return to court at 5 p.m. on July 6.