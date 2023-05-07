Two juveniles have been charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with an incident April 20 that caused all schools in Genesee County to be placed on "lockout/secure" status, the Batavia Police Department announced.

Police said the children, aged 12 and 13, were attending Notre Dame High School in Batavia and threatened to shoot up a school during a phone call to a suicide hotline.

According to the report, police officers went to all schools in the county and put them under "lockout/secure" measures, during which no one can enter or leave the school buildings, but classes can continue.

Police said detectives quickly determined that there was no threat to the schools, and all were released from lockout.

Since all juvenile actions are confidential, police added, no more information will be released in connection with the case.