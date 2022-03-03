Jury told to keep trying after sixth day of deliberations in health care fraud trial

A jury that has twice said it was deadlocked in the federal trial of pharmaceutical rep Michael Luehrsen has been told again to resume deliberations and to try to reach a verdict on the health care fraud, evidence tampering and money laundering counts against him.
Jurors, on their sixth day of deliberations Thursday, sent a note to the judge saying they had "vigorously established" that those among them with differing views were "locked into" their positions.
Earlier this week, the 12 jurors sent a note saying they had "intractable disagreements on one or more counts."
After the jury's first note about the deadlock, U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, with the agreement of the prosecution and defense, read the jury instructions known as an “Allen charge” – encouraging deadlocked jurors to make another effort to reach an unanimous decision in the month-long trial.
And then after Thursday's note, the judge did so again, with the consent of both sides.
Brazen fraud or playing by the rules? How a pharma rep made millions marketing medical cream for $27,000 a tube
Federal prosecutors call it a conspiracy orchestrated by Michael W. Luehrsen, who they say generated more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements. Defendants argue Luehrsen didn't break any rules.
It's not known on which charges the jury is deadlocked.
Luehrsen, a 38-year-old former Clarence resident, faces one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Federal prosecutors have accused him of generating more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements by orchestrating a pyramid operation in which he recruited others to look for patients with certain insurance coverages and doctors willing to sign prescriptions for the custom-made medications, even if the patients did not need them.
In one case cited by prosecutors, the non-narcotic creams for scars, wounds and pain sent to one woman's family cost her husband's insurance plan more than $2.8 million. Several others with similar prescriptions also racked up huge bills for their insurers, with a tube of medical cream billed at an average cost of $14,000, but some billed upward to $27,000.
He also faces 19 counts of money laundering, with the government alleging he tried to conceal his millions by moving around funds among some 30 bank accounts in his or his company's name. And the government also charged him with two counts of altering or destroying evidence, based on him deleting emails.
If convicted, prosecutors want Luehrsen to forfeit millions in cash, along with real estate in Buffalo and Miami and investment holdings.
Luehrsen's defense lawyers have maintained the health insurance companies decided what to reimburse for the compound medications and that they were free to discontinue coverage anytime. What's more, it was the other pharmacy reps that Luehrsen enlisted to work under him – and who later became government witnesses – who did the wrongdoing, his lawyers told jurors.
On the first day of the trial on Feb. 2, defense attorney A. Lee Bentley III challenged the prosecution to present "a single specific clear rule that Mike Luehrsen violated."
In his opening statement, Bentley told jurors, "Mike played by the rules as he understood them."
It's rare for a judge to read an Allen charge twice to a deadlocked jury.
Michael W. Luehrsen was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering and corruptly destroying evidence.
"I've never had a case where a judge gave two Allen charges," said Buffalo attorney Paul J. Cambria. "I've had them with one, but never with two.
"I'm opposed to the Allen charge, period," said Cambria, who is not involved in the Luehrsen trial. "But giving it twice, I think, jeopardizes the function of the jury. It now puts them in an intimidation situation, and people who have legitimate reservations will compromise them because they feel pressured by the judge. I think it's a very bad practice and it shouldn't happen."
Vilardo told jurors not to feel pressured to return a verdict, but added it is desirable, if possible, for a verdict to be reached so long as they can do so without violating their own judgment and conscience.
There is no hurry, the judge told the jurors, telling them to talk to each other and re-examine their positions but not to change their honest beliefs solely because of the opinions of fellow jurors or for the mere purpose of returning a verdict.
But even couched in that language, Cambria said, the judge is "basically telling them twice to come to a decision, and you may have a juror who just isn't prepared to come to that decision. That's why you have a jury and reasonable doubt. The more you lean on the jurors, the more there is a possibility they're going to surrender a legitimate doubt."