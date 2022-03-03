Jury told to keep trying after sixth day of deliberations in health care fraud trial

In his opening statement, Bentley told jurors, "Mike played by the rules as he understood them."

It's rare for a judge to read an Allen charge twice to a deadlocked jury.

Former Clarence resident accused of costly federal health care fraud Michael W. Luehrsen was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering and corruptly destroying evidence.

"I've never had a case where a judge gave two Allen charges," said Buffalo attorney Paul J. Cambria. "I've had them with one, but never with two.

"I'm opposed to the Allen charge, period," said Cambria, who is not involved in the Luehrsen trial. "But giving it twice, I think, jeopardizes the function of the jury. It now puts them in an intimidation situation, and people who have legitimate reservations will compromise them because they feel pressured by the judge. I think it's a very bad practice and it shouldn't happen."

Vilardo told jurors not to feel pressured to return a verdict, but added it is desirable, if possible, for a verdict to be reached so long as they can do so without violating their own judgment and conscience.

There is no hurry, the judge told the jurors, telling them to talk to each other and re-examine their positions but not to change their honest beliefs solely because of the opinions of fellow jurors or for the mere purpose of returning a verdict.