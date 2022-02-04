Jury finds Town of Tonawanda man guilty of murdering his wife

A Town of Tonawanda man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The jury rendered its decision after just one hour of deliberations following a 3 1/2-day trial in which prosecutors said Jose Ruiz Jr., 53, beat and strangled his wife, Mavilie Ruiz, 59, following an argument. She was found dead in a pool of blood inside their Tillotson Place home on Dec. 9, 2019.

Jose Ruiz was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter, but the charge was raised to second-degree murder following the results of an autopsy that showed Maville Ruiz was not only beaten, but also strangled. In his opening statement Tuesday, Erie County prosecutor John P. Feroleto said the autopsy showed that her assailant continued to strangle her for an additional five to seven minutes after Maville Ruiz lost consciousness.

He said the autopsy also showed the victim was struck so hard that her teeth were knocked out. Feroleto added that there were injuries to every part of Maville Ruiz's body following a prolonged and sustained beating at the hands of her husband, who, the prosecutor said, attempted to clean up the crime scene before fleeing to an apartment on 7th Street on the West Side of Buffalo.

Husband on trial, accused of strangling wife to death in Town of Tonawanda Testimony began Tuesday in the murder trial of Jose Ruiz Jr., a Town of Tonawanda man charged in the Dec. 9, 2019, beating and strangulation death of his wife inside their Tillotson Street home.