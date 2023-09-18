A Niagara County jury has found a Lockport man guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Nathan C. Marziale, 39, of Lincoln Avenue Extension, faces a possible 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison when he is sentenced in November by County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Seaman said Marziale struck and killed Rafael A. Medina-Gonzalez, 28, on Feb. 19, 2022, while Medina-Gonzalez, an independent contractor who helped stuck Amazon delivery trucks get back on the road, was working on Dysinger Road in Lockport.

Marziale drove off and Medina-Gonzalez, who had been on the roof of his vehicle, was found by a passerby in a snowbank two miles away on Akron Road. He died later in Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.