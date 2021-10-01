 Skip to main content
Jury awards car accident victim $1.1 million
Jury awards car accident victim $1.1 million

  • Updated
A jury on Thursday awarded $1.1 million to a Kenmore man who suffered a back injury in a rear-end car accident in 2014.

"The only offer from the insurance company was $10,000. It never changed," said attorney Nicholas A. Romano, who represented the accident victim, Matthew Baldauf, a 38-year-old leasing agent for a local developer. "Ten thousand dollars was a nonstarter. The jury heard all the proof and got it right."

The State Supreme Court jury awarded $600,000 for future pain and suffering, with the rest for medical costs and past suffering.

Baldauf sought chiropractic help and physical therapy – including seeing one chiropractor about 100 times – but the treatments provided only temporary relief, according to court papers.

Baldauf, driving a GMC Acadia, was stopped at a traffic light on Niagara Street at Porter Avenue when he was struck from behind by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The litigation started in 2016. 

