Jurors begin deliberations in drug killings: Is Deandre Wilson a fall guy or triple murderer?

Greed and a desire to sit at the "executive table" of a drug conspiracy motivated Deandre Wilson to kill three adults from Florida, steal the cocaine they intended to sell, and then leave a 3-year-old boy alone in a minivan for eight hours with the bodies of his dead parents, according to a federal prosecutor's closing argument Tuesday in Wilson's murder trial.

Wilson is charged with fatally striking Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred with a handgun inside a home on 4 Roebling Ave. in the Schiller Park neighborhood and then stepping outside and shooting Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, who were sitting in the minivan with their son, Noelvin.

"He pistol-whipped Dhamyl. He shot Miguel. He shot Nicole. He stole the van," Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi told jurors. "And we're lucky Noelvin is still alive. That's what the proof in this trial showed."

Defense attorney Kevin Spitler, however, called Wilson a fall guy for the two drug dealers in the house with him on the September 2019 evening when the three were killed – both of whom ended up testifying against him in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

"He's easy pickings, right?" Spitler told jurors. "On parole. A good guy to blame. Let's go after him."

While prosecutors sought to buttress their case with cellphone tracking, text messages and surveillance video, the foundation of their case is Jariel Cobb and his brother, James Reed, Spitler said.

Cobb, 49, and Reed, 40, who have pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution and setting a fire to destroy evidence, among other counts, have testified against Wilson in the triple-murder trial. Cobb has acknowledged using an ax to dismember Roman-Audiffred's body before putting the remains in several garbage bags and, with Reed’s assistance, loading the bags into Cobb’s trunk and taking the remains to 225 Box Ave., where they threw them onto a burn pit in the backyard. Reed said he spent the rest of the night tending the fire to make sure the body parts burned.

Spitler told jurors not to trust Reed, who lied to police early in the investigation, or Cobb, whom Tripi called the "ringleader" of a Buffalo drug operation that brought in drugs from California, New Jersey and New York City over the years.

"Not only are they not upstanding citizens, they're liars," Spitler said. "Liars."

The others – not Wilson – killed the trio from Orlando, Fla., Spitler said.

Tripi called Wilson "the driving force behind these murders," telling jurors they would be able to convict him "even if James Reed and Jariel Cobb never testified."

"They're in the best position to provide details to you," he told jurors.

Cobb had no motive to kill the three, Tripi said, noting that Cobb made between $6,000 and $18,000 selling every kilo of cocaine the Florida suppliers brought him.

"He just wants to keep the kilos rolling," Tripi said.

Wilson wanted to be like Cobb and James, he added, because they made more money than he did as a $13.25-an-hour member of a demolition crew, he said.

The Florida contingent brought drugs to the house, and "he was in a position to rob them and murder them," Tripi said.

When Roman-Audiffred was in the kitchen, Wilson sprang from a bathroom and struck her with a gun, opening a gash in her head, prosecutors say.

"What are you doing? There is people in the van," Reed recalled his brother saying to Wilson.

After shooting Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud in the head, Wilson drove the minivan to a secluded spot behind a building on Scajaquada Street, and then he went to Darien Lake for a Meek Mill concert, according to trial testimony.

Cellphone tracking showed Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud's cellphones were with Wilson as he drove along the Thruway to the concert, Tripi said.

"The person who controlled their phones murdered them," he said.

After the concert, Wilson and Cobb retrieved the minivan. Wilson drove the minivan into the rear yard area of 111 Tonawanda St., with Cobb following behind in his car. In the rear yard, Wilson and Cobb removed the child from the minivan and doused the minivan and the bodies of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud with gasoline, according to trial testimony and court papers. Then they lit the vehicle and bodies on fire, according to court papers.

Testimony in the trial started Sept. 27, and the evidence included a surveillance video that shows Wilson holding a gas can that was brought to ignite the fire.

"He's ready to burn," Tripi said. "You don't have to believe the words of Jariel Cobb and James Reed," Tripi said. "You just have to watch the video."

Cobb has testified that he intervened to keep Wilson from killing the little boy.

A video shows Cobb, Wilson and the little boy leaving the site where the minivan and parents' bodies were burned.

Spitler sought to cast doubt on Cobb's portrayal as "a good guy" who kept the little boy alive.

While Wilson was at the concert, Cobb knew where the van was parked, Spitler said.

"He knew where that van was," Spitler said. "He could have gone there anytime if he wanted to" and retrieved Noelvin.

Spitler sought to cast doubt on whether the boy was actually left unattended in the van for eight hours.

A surveillance video shows Noelvin leaving the site of the burning van with Wilson and Cobb, holding up his hands reaching out to Wilson, an indication that he believes Wilson is good "and would not kill three people," Spitler said.

During his closing argument, Spitler continually defined Cobb and Reed as lacking integrity.

"Mr. Spitler says they're not outstanding men," Tripi replied. "That's obvious. We put them in jail for a very long time."

Even with his cooperation with the prosecution, Reed will be sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison, and Cobb faces even longer prison time, Tripi said.

When Cobb leaves prison, "he'll be an old man," Tripi said.

And as for Noelvin on the path, running from the burning van, he was a traumatized child just holding up his hands, not necessarily for either Cobb or Wilson, Tripi said.

Except for Noelvin, Tripi said, "there were no good people on the path running from that van."