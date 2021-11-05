 Skip to main content
Junior League of Buffalo invites nonprofits to apply for community assistance grants
The Junior League of Buffalo is inviting nonprofit groups that are directly engaged in improving the quality of life for vulnerable Western New Yorkers to apply for its community assistance grants.

Eligible organizations may submit a proposal detailing how each of the groups would use any grant funds awarded to them to positively affect the communities they serve.

Applications are available on the Junior League website and must be returned to JLBCommunityImpactGrants@gmail.com by Nov. 19. One or more groups who will receive grant funds from the Junior League should expect to be notified by the end of January 2022.

