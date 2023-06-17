The eighth Monday night Slow Roll this year is the Juneteenth Ride, starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Broderick Park, 1170 Niagara St.

Broderick Park was the final stop on the Underground Railroad in the mid-1800s for those seeking to escape slavery, before boarding the Black Rock Ferry to freedom in Canada.

The 10-mile round trip will have two stops, first at Freedom Wall at the corner of Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street, where Eva Doyle will offer historical connections between the Erie Canal and the emancipation movement. Sharon Holley, one of the lead caretakers of the Nash House Museum, 36 Nash St., also will welcome riders at the museum.

Neighborhoods on the route include Grant-Ferry, Elmwood Village, Cold Springs, Masten Park, Fruit Belt, Copper Town, downtown and Lower West Side along major streets: Ferry, Richmond, Delaware, Michigan, Broadway, William, South Elmwood and Niagara.

Food and refreshments as well as live music from Vin Derosa will greet riders back at Broderick Park.