Jumaane Williams gains Working Families endorsement for governor
Jumaane Williams gains Working Families endorsement for governor

Jumaane Williams 1010587647 McCoy Juneteenth parade (copy)

Jumaane Williams greeted people at the 2018 Juneteenth Festival in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

New York's Working Families Party late Tuesday endorsed New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams for governor, posing the possibility of a formidable minor party presence in the November general election that could diffuse Democratic votes and aid the Republican candidate.

Williams, who has emerged as major left-leaning figure in New York politics, also plans to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in the June Democratic primary. But while all kinds of ballot machinations could still define the November ballot, Williams looms as the best encouragement yet to Republicans who are expected to endorse Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County at their Feb. 28-Mar. 1 state convention.

In the meantime, Working Families now appears ready to launch its own major effort with Williams heading the ticket.

"I’m a Working Families Democrat because I believe our government can build a better future for the many, not the few," Williams said. "I’m running for governor because I know what’s possible and am tired of an entrenched establishment standing in the way of progress.”

Still, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said today he sees Hochul holding a "commanding lead" even with the potential for left-leaning Democrats to vote for Williams on the Working Families line.

"Kathy is not taking anything for granted and neither are we," he said, adding he expects Hochul to also appear on a new minor party line in November.

