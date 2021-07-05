 Skip to main content
July 4 fireworks cause two structure fires in Buffalo, send three to hospital with burns
Three people suffered burns and two structures caught fire Sunday night in Fourth of July fireworks incidents, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said two people continue to be treated for burns at Erie County Medical Center and another was treated there and released.

The structure fires were in buildings at 411 Smith St. and 767 N. Division St., DeGeorge said. No information on damages was available.

In all, Buffalo firefighters responded to 21 fireworks-related calls overnight, DeGeorge reported, including a number of fires in dumpsters and garbage totes caused by improperly disposed fireworks.

Reporter

