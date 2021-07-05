July 4 fireworks cause two structure fires in Buffalo, send three to hospital with burns

Three people suffered burns and two structures caught fire Sunday night in Fourth of July fireworks incidents, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
DeGeorge said two people continue to be treated for burns at Erie County Medical Center and another was treated there and released.
The structure fires were in buildings at 411 Smith St. and 767 N. Division St., DeGeorge said. No information on damages was available.
In all, Buffalo firefighters responded to 21 fireworks-related calls overnight, DeGeorge reported, including a number of fires in dumpsters and garbage totes caused by improperly disposed fireworks.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.