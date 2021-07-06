 Skip to main content
July 17 fundraiser to benefit Zonta Club of Kenmore
July 17 fundraiser to benefit Zonta Club of Kenmore

A bottles, cans and baskets fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 17 to benefit the Zonta Club of Kenmore.

The event will be held at the Xtra Dime Back bottle redemption center, 1041 Elmwood Ave. Donors are asked to bring bottles and cans to Xtra Dime and donate their refunds to Zonta. A basket raffle also will be held at the site.

The Zonta Club of Kenmore is a women’s leadership organization founded in 1925. It supports numerous causes and charities in the Buffalo area.

