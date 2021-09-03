Judges orders Byron Brown's name to be put on ballot in November mayoral election

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. on Friday ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Mayor Byron Brown's name on an independent ballot line for mayor in the November general election.
Three Brown supporters sought a temporary restraining order from the federal court prohibiting the elections board from keeping his name off the ballot.
Brown's campaign has disputed a petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the State Legislature requiring independent nominating petitions for political office to be filed no later than 23 weeks before a general election. The state changed the date because the primary election was switched from September to June. Previously, the deadline had been no later than 11 weeks before the election.
Sinatra called the earlier deadline a significant state-imposed rule that "severely burdens plaintiffs' rights."
Brown, a four-term mayor who lost the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary to India B. Walton, had submitted to the county Board of Elections earlier this month more than 3,700 petition signatures in an effort to secure an independent line – called the Buffalo Party – on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Walton submitted an affidavit asking the court to deny the order putting Brown's name on the ballot.
"During the campaign season I attempted to secure the placement on the Working Families line," Walton said in her affidavit. "My ability to appear on the ballot on the Working Families line for the November 2, 2021, general election was invalidated due to the failure to file a certificate of acceptance within the time period prescribed under New York State Election Law. The enforcement of the time periods in the same political calendar is the reason that Byron W. Brown's August 17, 2021 independent nominating petitions were invalidated by the Erie County Board of Elections."