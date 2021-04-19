 Skip to main content
Judges, court staff ordered to return to in-person work May 24
Judges, court staff ordered to return to in-person work May 24

New York State's chief judge announced Monday that all judges and court staff will be required to return to in-person work as of May 24.

However, not all court proceedings will take place in person, Judge Janet DiFiore said in a video message.

"We are drafting a responsible plan that will limit the number of people physically present in our courthouses to safe and responsible levels, and we will do so by relying on the permanent integration of remote technology and virtual appearances to hear those matters not requiring the physical presence of lawyers and litigants," DiFiore said.

Jury trials were resumed last month on a socially distanced basis; 55 trials are scheduled in the state this week.

"The extensive safety measures that we have implemented to protect the health of everyone working in and entering our buildings, including Covid screening and temperature checks; disciplined use of face masks and PPE; social distancing protocols; installation of acrylic barriers; and strict cleaning and sanitizing, will continue," DiFiore said.

