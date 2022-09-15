Judge's action allows appeal attempt to stop Great Northern demolition

A preservation organization today is rushing to file an appeal in appellate court after state Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo this morning dismissed a July 5 court case in which he had denied a temporary restraining order to block demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator.

The dismissal was necessary for an appeal to be filed, said attorney Richard Lippes, who represents the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

Lippes said the 10-week wait to get the dismissal has them racing against the clock to stop the demolition.

"We only wish it could have been rendered earlier in order to have already appeared in front of the appellate division," Lippes said. "At this point, that is exactly what we intend to do, seeking a temporary restoring order from any demolition as well as proceeding with the appeal. It is certainly our intention to get it filed immediately."

Catherine Amdur, the city's permit and inspection services commissioner, said Wednesday that demolition could begin Thursday.

A large hole in the vacant grain elevator's north wall on Dec. 11 led James Comerford, Amdur's predecessor, to allow an emergency demolition, a decision that has been argued about in the courts for the past 10 months.

The Great Northern is the last brick-box grain elevator with steel bins in North America, and is considered by preservationists to be an indelible part of Buffalo's waterfront heritage.

The grain elevator is owned by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., commonly known as ADM, is a multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation headquartered in Chicago.