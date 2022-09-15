 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge's action allows appeal attempt to stop Great Northern demolition

  • Updated
Great Northern grain elevator damage

Wind caused damage to the north wall of the grain elevator, owned by ADM Milling Co., a division of commodities giant Archers Daniel Midland at 250 Ganson St., opened for business in 1897 and was last used in 1981. It sits next to a flour mill that was added later and is still in operation.

 Buffalo News file photo
A preservation organization today is rushing to file an appeal in appellate court after state Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo this morning dismissed a July 5 court case in which he had denied a temporary restraining order to block demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator.

The dismissal was necessary for an appeal to be filed, said attorney Richard Lippes, who represents the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

Lippes said the 10-week wait to get the dismissal has them racing against the clock to stop the demolition.

"We only wish it could have been rendered earlier in order to have already appeared in front of the appellate division," Lippes said. "At this point, that is exactly what we intend to do, seeking a temporary restoring order from any demolition as well as proceeding with the appeal.  It is certainly our intention to get it filed immediately."

Catherine Amdur, the city's permit and inspection services commissioner, said Wednesday that demolition could begin Thursday.  

A large hole in the vacant grain elevator's north wall on Dec. 11 led James Comerford, Amdur's predecessor, to allow an emergency demolition, a decision that has been argued about in the courts for the past 10 months. 

The Great Northern is the last brick-box grain elevator with steel bins in North America, and is considered by preservationists to be an indelible part of Buffalo's waterfront heritage.   

The grain elevator is owned by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., commonly known as ADM, is a multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation headquartered in Chicago.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

