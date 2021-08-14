Judge vacates $500K judgment against WUFO: Its lawyer 'disappeared from the case'

"Mr. Frank's termination had nothing to do with his gender or religion, and he has fabricated statements by me in his complaint," Brown said in court papers. "I never stated that he was not godlike."

The "final straw" occurred in late April 2016, she said in court papers, some two months after Frank started as program manager. She said she learned Frank told a former employee that he was unhappy with how she was running the station and that he was going to take over the business and make her a sales manager, apparently unaware Brown was the sole owner of the company. WUFO fired him on April 28, 2016.

"We thank the court for its time and careful attention, and we look forward to defending the case on its merits," attorney Eric M. Soehnlein, who now represents WUFO, said of last week's ruling.

"Obviously, I'm not happy," said attorney Larry Kerman, who represents Frank. "We move on, and we will try to get an ultimate judgment for the client."

For a second time, the judge ordered WUFO to pay fees and costs incurred by Frank during the lawsuit, which so far amount to more than $34,000, according to Kerman.

