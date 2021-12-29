Judge to rule on Great Northern grain elevator dispute after mediation fails

So much for mediation.
One day after a State Supreme Court justice encouraged a settlement over the fate of the historic – but damaged – Great Northern grain elevator, none of the opposing sides budged from their positions.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo wants a mediated settlement in the next week. But if the parties can't agree on one, the judge said he will quickly issue a decision.
The talks began Monday and were over by Tuesday, with neither the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which is trying to save the structure, nor owner Archer Daniels Midland and the Brown administration, seeking to tear it down, reaching an agreement.
The preservation group sent a press release saying the sides "are heading back to court after a court-directed mediation was concluded yesterday and referred back to State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo."
That means Colaiacovo will render a decision on the future on the 1897 structure damaged by a windstorm on Dec. 11.
"The structure can be repaired and rehabilitated, but in order to get there, we need the City of Buffalo to step up," State Sen. Sean Ryan said.
Colaiacovo, who continued the stay to the city's emergency demolition order, said on Monday that he wanted a mediated settlement within the next week.
The Campaign for Greater Buffalo on Dec. 17 challenged an emergency demolition order the city granted to ADM earlier that day, asserting Jim Comerford, the city's commissioner of permit and inspection services, should have explored other alternatives before calling for the wrecking ball on the last brickbox-style grain elevator left in North America.
ADM and the city contend the structure poses an immediate risk to public safety and needs to come down. It's not the first time ADM has sought an emergency demolition. It did so three times: in 1996, 2003 and 2020, according to Comerford.
"I looked at that building very closely, and that building absolutely could be saved," Jemal told The Buffalo News. "It's a magnificent building. I have tackled a hundred times worse than that.
Colaiacovo said in court Monday, after the conclusion of arguments, that the restraining order would remain in effect until a mediated settlement or, if that failed to happen, his ruling.
The Campaign for Greater Buffalo on Wednesday released renderings on what the Great Northern could look like if it were repaired and restored.
"The Great Northern has a huge ground floor – almost an acre – on the City Ship Canal that could conceivably house dozens of small enterprises and offices," Paul McDonnell, an architect and Campaign for Greater Buffalo's president, said in a statement.
"Not only is there a 400-foot wharf on the canal, there is also a filled-in canal boat slip that we'd like to see re-watered," he said. "Add that to the 4-story workhouse at the top, and you can begin to imagine the potential.
"We'd definitely like to see the word "BUFFALO" on it in letters three stories high," McDonnell said. "That would be the city's calling card."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.