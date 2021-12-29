Judge to rule on Great Northern grain elevator dispute after mediation fails

ADM and the city contend the structure poses an immediate risk to public safety and needs to come down. It's not the first time ADM has sought an emergency demolition. It did so three times: in 1996, 2003 and 2020, according to Comerford.

+2 Demolition of Great Northern grain elevator stayed; Douglas Jemal wants to buy and save structure "I looked at that building very closely, and that building absolutely could be saved," Jemal told The Buffalo News. "It's a magnificent building. I have tackled a hundred times worse than that.

Colaiacovo said in court Monday, after the conclusion of arguments, that the restraining order would remain in effect until a mediated settlement or, if that failed to happen, his ruling.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo on Wednesday released renderings on what the Great Northern could look like if it were repaired and restored.

"The Great Northern has a huge ground floor – almost an acre – on the City Ship Canal that could conceivably house dozens of small enterprises and offices," Paul McDonnell, an architect and Campaign for Greater Buffalo's president, said in a statement.

"Not only is there a 400-foot wharf on the canal, there is also a filled-in canal boat slip that we'd like to see re-watered," he said. "Add that to the 4-story workhouse at the top, and you can begin to imagine the potential.

"We'd definitely like to see the word "BUFFALO" on it in letters three stories high," McDonnell said. "That would be the city's calling card."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

