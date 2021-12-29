 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge to rule on Great Northern grain elevator dispute after mediation fails
0 comments
top story

Judge to rule on Great Northern grain elevator dispute after mediation fails

Support this work for $1 a month

So much for mediation.

One day after a State Supreme Court justice encouraged a settlement over the fate of the historic – but damaged – Great Northern grain elevator, none of the opposing sides budged from their positions.

The talks began Monday and were over by Tuesday, with neither the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which is trying to save the structure, nor owner Archer Daniels Midland and the Brown administration, seeking to tear it down, reaching an agreement.

The preservation group sent a press release saying the sides "are heading back to court after a court-directed mediation was concluded yesterday and referred back to State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo."

That means Colaiacovo will render a decision on the future on the 1897 structure damaged by a windstorm on Dec. 11.

Colaiacovo, who continued the stay to the city's emergency demolition order, said on Monday that he wanted a mediated settlement within the next week. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo on Dec. 17 challenged an emergency demolition order the city granted to ADM earlier that day, asserting Jim Comerford, the city's commissioner of permit and inspection services, should have explored other alternatives before calling for the wrecking ball on the last brickbox-style grain elevator left in North America. 

ADM and the city contend the structure poses an immediate risk to public safety and needs to come down. It's not the first time ADM has sought an emergency demolition. It did so three times: in 1996, 2003 and 2020, according to Comerford.

Colaiacovo said in court Monday, after the conclusion of arguments, that the restraining order would remain in effect until a mediated settlement or, if that failed to happen, his ruling. 

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo on Wednesday released renderings on what the Great Northern could look like if it were repaired and restored.

Great Northern (daytime)

A rendering from the Campaign for Greater Buffalo reimagines a restored Great Northern grain elevator.

"The Great Northern has a huge ground floor – almost an acre – on the City Ship Canal that could conceivably house dozens of small enterprises and offices," Paul McDonnell, an architect and Campaign for Greater Buffalo's president, said in a statement.

"Not only is there a 400-foot wharf on the canal, there is also a filled-in canal boat slip that we'd like to see re-watered," he said. "Add that to the 4-story workhouse at the top, and you can begin to imagine the potential.

"We'd definitely like to see the word "BUFFALO" on it in letters three stories high," McDonnell said. "That would be the city's calling card."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lion King'-themed baby shower goes viral on TikTok

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News