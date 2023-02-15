Drawing on historical references to racism in America, an Erie County Court judge on Wednesday reproached the white supremacist who murdered 10 Black people and wounded three others in a Buffalo supermarket last May.

"There is no place for your hateful and evil ideology in a civilized society," Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan said before sentencing Payton Gendron to life in prison.

"There can be no mercy, no understanding, no second chances," Eagan continued. "The damage caused is too great. You will never see the light of day as a free man again."

The emotional sentencing gave the families of those killed and wounded the chance to confront Gendron directly, with many evoking the memories of their sisters, mothers, grandmothers and fathers killed that day.

When they were finished, Gendron read from a statement in which he apologized for the pain he caused.

"I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14th," Gendron said. "I did a terrible thing that day.

"I shot and killed people because they were black," he said. "Looking back now, I can't believe I actually did it. I believed what I read online and acted out of hate. And now I can't take it back. But I wish I could. I don't want anyone to be inspired by me do what I did."

Gendron's statement lasted 47 seconds, and then Eagan delivered a treatise on the history of racism in the United States. She said that the "ugly truth is that our nation was found and built in part on white supremacy."

But Eagan also said the community had revealed its character in the way it responded to the racist killing.

"I am immensely proud and grateful for the way Buffalo had rejected the evil and hate that was inflicted on our community," she said.