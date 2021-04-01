Judge temporarily blocks 36 clergy abuse claims, citing threat to Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case

A federal bankruptcy judge has temporarily blocked three dozen Child Victims Act cases against area Catholic parishes and schools from moving forward in State Supreme Court.

The judge put the 36 cases on hold until Oct. 1, saying their advancement now would threaten the Buffalo Diocese’s bankruptcy reorganization effort.

“At a time when the vast majority of interested parties are working to find a way for the debtor to reorganize, the distraction of state court litigation for the benefit of a few will endanger the prospects of an outcome for the benefit of everyone,” said Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of New York in a written ruling Wednesday.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2020 automatically stopped 260 Child Victims Act lawsuits against the diocese from advancing in state courts. Catholic parishes, schools and other entities that are separate nonprofit corporations did not file for bankruptcy.