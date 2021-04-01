 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge temporarily blocks 36 clergy abuse claims, citing threat to Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case
0 comments
top story

Judge temporarily blocks 36 clergy abuse claims, citing threat to Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Diocese

Buffalo Diocese headquarters in downtown Buffalo.

 Derek Gee

A federal bankruptcy judge has temporarily blocked three dozen Child Victims Act cases against area Catholic parishes and schools from moving forward in State Supreme Court.

The judge put the 36 cases on hold until Oct. 1, saying their advancement now would threaten the Buffalo Diocese’s bankruptcy reorganization effort.

“At a time when the vast majority of interested parties are working to find a way for the debtor to reorganize, the distraction of state court litigation for the benefit of a few will endanger the prospects of an outcome for the benefit of everyone,” said Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of New York in a written ruling Wednesday.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2020 automatically stopped 260 Child Victims Act lawsuits against the diocese from advancing in state courts. Catholic parishes, schools and other entities that are separate nonprofit corporations did not file for bankruptcy.

Bucki last July temporarily protected parishes and schools from lawsuits. Those protections became more permanent when abuse survivors who make up the committee of unsecured creditors struck a deal with the diocese to not press forward with lawsuits against individual parishes. In exchange, the diocese agreed to hand over thousands of pages of confidential internal documents on abuse, clergy records, finances and other matters.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Most plaintiffs with CVA cases involving Catholic entities agreed to the deal, except for 36 people represented by attorney Richard Weisbeck, who argued that his clients have waited long enough to pursue claims in state court. Weisbeck has been trying to move ahead against non-bankrupt Catholic entities.

Bishop Michael Fisher introduces himself ahead of his installation Friday, Jan. 15, as the next bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. He says he's grateful to "become a Buffalonian."

The diocese’s lawyers argued that the diocese needs more time to sort out insurance coverage and that Weisbeck’s lawsuits would drain diocesan assets and threaten a settlement with all victims, because much of the insurance is intertwined between the diocese and parishes.

At the diocese’s request, Bucki ordered Weisbeck to hold off further prosecution of his cases until Oct. 1.

The judge, however, said Weisbeck potentially could ask for court permission to continue his cases against individual priests and religious orders, if they won’t affect “diocesan interests.”

Weisbeck’s clients also may seek reconsideration of the order at any time, “if circumstances warrant,” said Bucki.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
Local News

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

  • Updated

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News