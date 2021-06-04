Judge temporarily bars closure of two Buffalo charter schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo School Board agrees to close two charter schools The Board of Education voted to close Enterprise and Westminster Community charter schools, two long-running charters with nearly 1,000 students.

The charter schools’ lawyers said they were not asking the judge to weigh in on the merits of the schools' charter renewal request.

They acknowledged that the schools had no right to a renewal of their charters, but insisted that the School Board is required to adhere to statutory obligations in the state's Charter School Act, but did not follow the statutorily-prescribed process.

A lawyer for the School Board said the board has a right not to renew charters.

Eighteen percent of Enterprise students in grades three through eight were considered proficient in English language arts during the 2018-19 school year, while 13% were proficient in math, according to the most recent state data.

At Westminster, 22% of students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, while 19% were proficient in math.

As a comparison, 25% of Buffalo Public School students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, while 19% were proficient in math.

Lawyers for Westminster and Enterprise have argued that the most recent state scores are from two years ago and are better than those at many district schools with a similar percentage of poor students.

A lawyer for Westminster said that since the school's last renewal in 2019, they have had little time to prove themselves before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and upended the education system. Yet, she said, student performance improved during that period.

