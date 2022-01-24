Judge strikes down state mask mandate; but for schools and in Erie County, it's still in effect

The judge was clear in noting that his ruling was based on the legalities of the situation, and should not be interpreted as casting doubt on whether masks help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The ruling does not preclude private businesses from requiring people to wear masks.

Nor, apparently, does it affect schools. The State Education Department officials, in their message, stated that the mask order is “the subject of conflicting decisions” and cited a recent ruling by Albany County Supreme Court upholding the mandate.

“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision,” the message stated, “which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further rule.”

No such stay was issued by Judge Rademaker in striking down the mandate Monday, though an appeals court could stay the lower court's ruling and put the mandate back into effect while the case is litigated.

Hochul expressed her displeasure with the decision in a statement Monday night.