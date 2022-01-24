 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge strikes down NY State mask mandate
Judge strikes down NY State mask mandate

New York State’s mask mandate has been stricken down by a State Supreme Court justice in Nassau County.

Justice Thomas Rademacher ruled Monday that the order last month by State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett requiring face coverings in public places violated State Administrative Procedure Act and is null and void.

The State Legislature passed the law in March in response to the measures taken by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he declared a disaster emergency in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

“While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Gov. (Kathy) Hochul appear to be well aimed squarely at doing what they believe is right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the State Legislature,” Rademacher wrote.

In a statement Monday night, Gov. Hochul expressed her displeasure with the decision.

“My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and save lives,” her statement said. “We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates. 

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

