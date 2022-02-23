Judge sentences Getzville businessman to probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

A Getzville small business owner on Wednesday became the first to be sentenced among four Western New Yorkers who have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Capitol riot charge.
John J. Juran, who entered the Capitol a half-hour after the building was breached by others on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three years of probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $500 in restitution. Prosecutors had also sought 60 days of home confinement, but U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan did not include that in Juran's sentence.
Juran's lack of violence and property destruction is the only reason he was permitted to plead to a misdemeanor rather than a felony, the prosecution said in its sentencing request. He faced up to six months of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000 on his guilty plea to illegal parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.
Juran's cellphone data and Capitol surveillance video provided prosecutors the timing and locations of what he did as thousands of people swarmed around and inside the Capitol, with hundreds attacking and injuring police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve said Juran, 52, deserved home detention because he witnessed individuals shoving and overtaking law enforcement officers on the west front of the Capitol, penetrated the building, entered the Parliamentarian’s Office and destroyed evidence by deleting photographs and videos that he captured on his phone while inside the Capitol.
"In entering the Capitol, he stepped over barricades and he ignored the violence taking place on the grounds of the Capitol between rioters and law enforcement officers, but chose to join the mob that stormed into the Capitol Building," Eve said in her sentencing recommendation. "Apparently unconcerned, he meandered into the Parliamentarian’s Office and took photographs and video of his journey. But he was no mere tourist and these were not normal visiting hours or circumstances. He was only able to gain entry into the Capitol because of the riot and he stayed in the building for approximately 10 minutes and only left when directed to do so by law enforcement officers.
"Even if he didn’t personally engage in violence or property destruction during the riot, the court must consider that the defendant’s conduct on January 6, like the conduct of scores of other defendants, took place in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm law enforcement, breach the Capitol, and disrupt the proceedings," Eve added. "But for his actions alongside so many others, the riot likely would have failed."
In a statement to probation officials who prepared his pre-sentence report, Juran expressed regret over his actions.
"I understand that my actions broke the law," he said in his note to them. "I also understand the seriousness of what occurred on Jan. 6. I am sorry for what I did. I regret that I entered the Capitol. I have respect for our country and for its institutions. I hope my plea plays a role in putting what occurred on Jan. 6 behind us."
Approximately 640 defendants were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. But Juran was not among the more than 225 defendants charged with assaulting or resisting police officers, including more than 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer. Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
Prosecutors said they have no evidence that Juran engaged in any destructive or violent activity while inside the Capitol.
In fact, once inside the Capitol, Juran took photographs of the building’s architecture and artwork, telling his defense lawyer Eric M. Soehnlein that he was impressed with the structure and its nuances, according to Soehnlein's court papers. He did not take pictures of violence, law enforcement or any other aspect of the riot, Soehnlein said.
Following his arrest, Juran expressed remorse for his criminal conduct and a desire to plead guilty, acknowledge his conduct and promptly resolve his case, which carried "significant weight" when the federal government recommended a sentence, according to the prosecution.
Soehnlein, Juran's attorney, said Juran did not travel to Washington on Jan. 6 with any criminal or malevolent intent. He was not a leader of the Capitol riot and did not plan to travel to the Capitol, but rather followed other protesters from the White House and into the Capitol.
"John Juran is a good person and an otherwise responsible citizen," Soehnlein said in his court filing asking for a sentence of probation. "On Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Juran exercised poor judgment. But he is more than his actions on that day. He is a dedicated father, a good friend, a responsible small business owner and a good man. He is worthy of leniency."
Juran, who owns Jack’s Nuisance Wildlife Removal Corp., is often contacted by local law enforcement when reports of dangerous pests are posing a danger to public health and welfare, Soehnlein said.
"Simply put, Mr. Juran performs an important service for public welfare," he said.
"For much of his life, Mr. Juran was not politically interested," Soehnlein said in his court papers. "He focused on his life and his business. He did not pay attention to politics. That changed with the election of Donald Trump when Mr. Juran took a brief interest in national politics."
Following the 2020 election, Trump asked his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, for a rally at the White House.
"Mr. Juran had never been to Washington, D.C. Indeed, he had never been to a political event before," Soehnlein said. "But, at the urging of friends who had also decided to attend the rally, Mr. Juran traveled to the White House to see the president. He did not plan or intend to do anything illegal. He did not bring any weapons, contraband or other materials with him evidencing an intent to engage in lawlessness, destruction of violence."
In the course of the rally, attendees began making their way toward the Capitol at the urging of the speakers, he said.
Juran followed the crowd.
Upon leaving the Capitol, Juran started to realize the significance of what was happening and "he regretted being a part of anything that disrespected the Capitol building or his country."
So he deleted the photos and videos he took inside of the Capitol.
"He is remorseful for his participation in an event that, with the benefit of hindsight, he acknowledges the events of Jan. 6 were disrespectful to the country and caused needless damage," his lawyer said. "He understands that there must be consequences for his poor judgment. He will accept the consequences of his actions."