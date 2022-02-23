Judge sentences Getzville businessman to probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

"In entering the Capitol, he stepped over barricades and he ignored the violence taking place on the grounds of the Capitol between rioters and law enforcement officers, but chose to join the mob that stormed into the Capitol Building," Eve said in her sentencing recommendation. "Apparently unconcerned, he meandered into the Parliamentarian’s Office and took photographs and video of his journey. But he was no mere tourist and these were not normal visiting hours or circumstances. He was only able to gain entry into the Capitol because of the riot and he stayed in the building for approximately 10 minutes and only left when directed to do so by law enforcement officers.

"Even if he didn’t personally engage in violence or property destruction during the riot, the court must consider that the defendant’s conduct on January 6, like the conduct of scores of other defendants, took place in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm law enforcement, breach the Capitol, and disrupt the proceedings," Eve added. "But for his actions alongside so many others, the riot likely would have failed."

In a statement to probation officials who prepared his pre-sentence report, Juran expressed regret over his actions.