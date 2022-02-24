Judge sentences Amherst woman to probation for her role in Capitol riot

The judge noted Sunstrum was wearing a QAnon hat during the riot.

Cooper said he was not punishing her for her political views or personal associations, but he expressed concern whether some conspiracy theory would cause her "to answer this kind of call again."

Prosecutors have noted her Facebook posting on Jan. 6, 2021. "I had a duty to my general and POTUS to be there to capture the truth. If I go to jail, I GO WITH PRIDE," she wrote.

"In light of her statements for being there because ‘my POTUS called me to be there,' it seems to me those facts warrant a period of probation or supervision to ensure that she is free from these sorts of influence going forward," Cooper said at Thursday's hearing.

More than 750 defendants have been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot, most charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. Sunstrum was not among the more than 235 charged with assaulting or resisting police officers, including more than 75 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer. About 140 police officers were assaulted that day.