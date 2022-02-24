Judge sentences Amherst woman to probation for her role in Capitol riot

Traci J. Sunstrum avoided jail Thursday on her misdemeanor Capitol riot conviction, thanks in large part to a federal judge's concern over her lack of productive social and professional networks and a FBI-obtained recording of complaints she made Wednesday night to another Jan. 6 defendant about her guilty plea.
U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper thought it more important for her to be supervised on probation for the next three years than spend a few weeks in jail.
Prosecutors sought a 14-day jail sentence and probation for Sunstrum, a 45-year-old Amherst woman who screamed profanities at beleaguered police officers and shouted "hold the line" as rioters overwhelmed security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cooper decided against sentencing Sunstrum to jail, followed by probation, citing the legal uncertainty about whether he could render such a split sentence.
"There are legal reasons why I'm not going to impose a period of incarceration and probation, but actually I think that recommendation does make sense in this case," Cooper said.
He told lawyers on both sides that he would pick one option or the other – but not both – to avoid potential legal problems with his sentence.
Cooper sentenced Sunstrum to three years of probation, 30 days of home confinement and $500 restitution.
"You clearly saw the violence as you were entering in, you cheered it on in some respects, by urging others to 'hold the line,' " Cooper said.
John J. Juran, who entered the Capitol a half-hour after the building was breached by others on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three years of probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
Sunstrum becomes the second Western New Yorker to be sentenced on the misdemeanor Capitol riot charge.
"I do realize my actions that day were wrong, and for that I do apologize to the court," Sunstrum said. "There's a proper way for me to peaceably assemble and a proper way for me to exercise my right to freedom of speech. And I made bad decisions that day."
During the sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Strain said the FBI alerted him to a conversation Sunstrum had Wednesday night.
"Essentially, the FBI obtained this recording and sent it to me," Strain told the judge.
Sunstrum's recorded comments reflected her feeling that she was backed into a corner to enter a guilty plea, that her attorney was not on her side and that she did not have enough time to consider her Nov. 17 plea to illegal parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, Strain said. She appeared to be talking to another Jan. 6 defendant, he said.
Cooper asked Sunstrum if she still stood by her plea, and she said yes. He also asked her whether she pleaded guilty because she was guilty, or because she was pressured to plead guilty.
"I do have remorse for how my actions were that day," she said.
"Did you do the things you admitted to in open court,' he asked.
"Yes, Your Honor," she replied.
Sunstrum's own cellphone video recordings provided prosecutors the timing and locations of what she did when thousands of people swarmed around and inside the Capitol with hundreds attacking and injuring police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.
The prosecution cited her vile epithets hurled toward the police officers seeking to protect the Capitol. When a flash bang thrown by police exploded near her, she screamed the profanity at police and encouraged those around her not to fall back.
But to her credit, prosecutors said, Sunstrum did not engage in violence, theft or destruction during her roughly 30 minutes inside the Capitol, prosecutors said.
"She was part of this group that interfered with the peaceful transition to power," Strain said.
"What happened was despicable and horrifying," Strain said of the Jan. 6 insurrection. "There was violence and mayhem. She was part of it in the crowd. And everybody who was part of it needs to be held accountable for what they did."
The judge noted Sunstrum was wearing a QAnon hat during the riot.
Cooper said he was not punishing her for her political views or personal associations, but he expressed concern whether some conspiracy theory would cause her "to answer this kind of call again."
Prosecutors have noted her Facebook posting on Jan. 6, 2021. "I had a duty to my general and POTUS to be there to capture the truth. If I go to jail, I GO WITH PRIDE," she wrote.
"In light of her statements for being there because ‘my POTUS called me to be there,' it seems to me those facts warrant a period of probation or supervision to ensure that she is free from these sorts of influence going forward," Cooper said at Thursday's hearing.
More than 750 defendants have been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot, most charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. Sunstrum was not among the more than 235 charged with assaulting or resisting police officers, including more than 75 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer. About 140 police officers were assaulted that day.
Approximately 210 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, from misdemeanors to felony obstruction. More than 95 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences. Thirty-nine have been sentenced to periods of incarceration. Approximately 30 more have been sentenced to a period of home detention.
Defense lawyer Daniel J. Dubois said Sunstrum, who now works as a home health care aide, "is a different woman today than she was on Jan. 6." Dubois told the judge she has learned a hard lesson.
While her opinions and desire to be around those who agree with her about the election – "and all the other things that people who follow QAnon believe in" – may not have changed, how she will behave will be different, he told the judge.
"She knows the difference between what will get her in trouble and what's protected speech. That's the real difference between Ms. Sunstrum on Jan. 6 and Ms. Sunstrum today or anytime in the future," Dubois said.