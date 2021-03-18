Judge says ICE detainees in Batavia can be vaccinated at public sites

A federal judge decided Thursday that immigrant detainees at a facility in Batavia can receive vaccinations for Covid-19 at public vaccination sites, chiefly in Western New York but potentially anywhere in the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo’s order applies to about 85 detainees who could now make their own appointments in New York if they were not being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcements at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility.

Vilardo, who has said it’s a constitutional violation to prevent the detainees from being vaccinated, told an assistant U.S. attorney during a court hearing Thursday that ICE has delayed for too long.

“I’ve given you lots of time already, and you haven’t gotten any shots in arms,” Vilardo said, adding later, “I’m really at the end of my rope.”

The judge on Feb. 25 ordered ICE to come up with a plan to vaccinate its vulnerable detainees. Groups that were pushing for the order called it the first in the nation affecting immigrants in ICE custody.