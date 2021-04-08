Judge rules restaurants must abide by Covid-19 curfew again

The appellate court ruling reinstates Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to extend the 11 p.m. curfew for the more than 90 establishments until May 6. If Cuomo wants to have it go beyond that date, it would have to be with the State Legislature's approval.

"Everybody is pretty emotionally devastated," said Corey Hogan, the lead attorney representing the 94 restaurants, many of whom stay open past 11.

"They are out there trying to get their bills paid, and we have got no evidence from the state that there is a single case of Covid traced back to these restaurants after 11 o'clock," he said.

“It will cost these bars thousands of dollars,” said Tim Walton, event manager at the downtown Venu on Chippewa Street.

Cuomo instituted the curfew as another measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Curfews have been temporarily set aside twice only to be reinstated.

Hogan said he is considering legal options. An appeal could take months, Hogan said, so he may try going back to Walker in State Supreme Court to request a permanent injunction or even file a federal lawsuit.