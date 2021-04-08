Judge rules restaurants must abide by Covid-19 curfew again

Jason Havens was looking at revenues going down the drain like stale beer after learning of Thursday's appellate court ruling that reinstated the 11 p.m. curfew for more than 90 bars and restaurants in Western New York.
Havens, co-owner of the Rusty Nickel Brewing Company in West Seneca, had a patio packed with thirsty customers amid record springtime heat who were now going to have to go home early.
"Unfortunately, we have to tell our guests and call our reservations that they will have to leave early," Havens said. "We have to escort them out the door at 10:50 to make sure we don't get fined at 11:01."
In February, State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker issued a preliminary injunction allowing the restaurants to stay open past the state's pandemic-related curfew. Walker's 20-page decision detailed his reasoning for granting the preliminary injunction in one of the region's high-profile legal cases.
The appellate court's three-paragraph ruling Thursday vacated the injunction until the final disposition of the appeal.
The ruling by the five-judge panel in Rochester was signed by Appellate Court Justice Patrick NeMoyer, who months ago also stayed a temporary restraining order from Walker that allowed the establishments to stay open past the state's then-10 p.m. curfew.
The appellate court ruling reinstates Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to extend the 11 p.m. curfew for the more than 90 establishments until May 6. If Cuomo wants to have it go beyond that date, it would have to be with the State Legislature's approval.
"Everybody is pretty emotionally devastated," said Corey Hogan, the lead attorney representing the 94 restaurants, many of whom stay open past 11.
"They are out there trying to get their bills paid, and we have got no evidence from the state that there is a single case of Covid traced back to these restaurants after 11 o'clock," he said.
“It will cost these bars thousands of dollars,” said Tim Walton, event manager at the downtown Venu on Chippewa Street.
Cuomo instituted the curfew as another measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Curfews have been temporarily set aside twice only to be reinstated.
Hogan said he is considering legal options. An appeal could take months, Hogan said, so he may try going back to Walker in State Supreme Court to request a permanent injunction or even file a federal lawsuit.
In the meantime, restaurants that have hired help and made arrangements to serve customers after 11 p.m. have seen those plans abruptly halted.
Cuomo lifted the 11 p.m. curfew Monday on movie theaters, bowling alleys, casinos billiard halls and gyms and fitness centers.
Brendan Biggane, co-owner of the Byrd House in Orchard Park, said he believes "vindictiveness" motivated the decision to reinstate the curfew on restaurants and bars.
"This case has bounced back and forth how many times now?" Biggane said. "It's ridiculous that the state is still fighting this thing. It's hard not to think there is some politics at play here. I don't even know what to say."
James Brown, the general manager of Hutch's on Gates Circle, said he understands the state’s concerns about halting the spread of Covid-19 and will abide by the new ruling.
But Brown questions the effectiveness of singling out restaurants and said it puts an unfair burden on them.
“You might have people here right in the middle of their dining experience,” Brown said. “It just causes an unnecessary stress load on our business.”
The restaurant industry, Brown said, continues to feel “picked on” when grocery stores and other establishments face no such stringent rules.
“It feels a little personal, and our staff and the whole industry feels that way,” he said. “We’ll continue to fight the fight, because it all just doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
The restaurants had previously escaped the curfew under a temporary restraining order granted Feb. 5. That restraining order, like the injunction, was later vacated by the Appellate Division, too.
The appelate court's ruling affects only the restaurants and bars that joined the lawsuit to end the curfew. It does not affect local establishments that have been abiding by the curfew since it was ordered.
The restaurants affected by the ruling are the wide range of establishments from across the area that sued Cuomo, the state Health Department and the state Liquor Authority, including Duff’s Famous Wings, the Original Pancake House, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Expo Market, Hutch’s and Prescott’s Provisions.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.