Judge rules restaurants must abide by 11 p.m. Covid curfew again

More than 90 Western New York restaurants have been ordered to close by 11 p.m. each day following an appellate court ruling Thursday.

The three-paragraph decision by a five-judge panel in Rochester stayed a preliminary injunction issued Feb. 27 by State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker allowing the restaurants to stay open past 11 p.m.

The ruling reinstates Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to extend the 11 p.m. curfew. If the governor wants to extend the order past May 6, the state Legislature would have to approve.

"Everybody is pretty emotionally devastated," said Corey Hogan, the lead attorney representing 94 restaurants, many of them that normally remain open past 11 p.m.

"They are out there trying to get their bills paid, and we have got no evidence from the state that there is a single case of Covid traced back to these restaurants after 11 o'clock," Hogan said.

Cuomo instituted the curfew as another measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The restaurants had previously escaped the curfew under a temporary restraining order granted Feb. 5. That restraining order, like the injunction, was later vacated by the Appellate Division, too.

The restaurants affected by the ruling are the wide range of establishments from across the area that sued Cuomo, the state Health Department and the state Liquor Authority, including Duff’s Famous Wings, the Original Pancake House, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Expo Market, Hutch’s and Prescott’s Provisions.

