Judge renews defamation judgment against Cariol Horne, but court fight may not be over

Even with court rulings in hand vacating her Buffalo Police Department firing and ordering back pay and vesting of her 20-year pension, Cariol Horne still faces one other legal matter that stems from her on-duty confrontation with a fellow officer in 2006: a defamation judgment.
But an ex-cop's effort to renew the judgment he obtained against Horne after winning a defamation suit against her in 2011 turned out to be more complicated than his lawyer initially thought.
A judge recently ruled in favor of Gregory M. Kwiatkowski, renewing his judgment against Horne for $46,862 – plus interest costs put at more than $44,000. But the judge left open the possibility that Horne could seek to vacate the defamation judgment before a different judge in the proper venue.
So the legal fight over the money may not be over yet between the two former officers whose physical confrontation with each other during a violent 2006 arrest spawned a decade of lawsuits and eventually a new city law about police intervention.
Attorney Joseph C. Lorigo, who represents Kwiatkowski, said he expects Horne's lawyer to file another motion to vacate the judgment.
"I’m confident the law is on our side," Lorigo said.
But Horne landed a high-powered lawyer to represent her. W. Neil Eggleston, former White House counsel for President Barack Obama, took up her case to vacate the defamation judgment and get back the $20,000 she already paid Kwiatkowski. Eggleston helped represent Horne earlier this year in her successful legal effort to vacate her firing and gain her financial compensation.
Eggleston declined to comment on State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek's decision to renew the judgment or indicate Horne's next legal move, if any.
In court papers before the ruling, Eggleston wrote, "Forcing Ms. Horne to pay the back wages she receives to Mr. Kwiatkowski undoes the commendable efforts by the city to attempt to rectify the injustice Ms. Horne has suffered."
Eggleston asked Wojtaszek to deny the judgment renewal, saying Kwiatkowski’s effort already prolonged the harm to Horne "because the city cannot pay out the back pay Horne won so long as there are outstanding, unresolved claims or possible liens against those funds of the type Mr. Kwiatkowski raised."
Under the new law, when an officer fails to intervene in an incident that results in death or serious bodily injury, the incident would be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Lorigo said in court papers that Horne is "attempting to skirt responsibility and avoid paying Kwiatkowski."
"The entire defamation suit was litigated over 10 years ago," he wrote. "Furthermore, the BPD conducted its own investigation and hearing as to the incidents. Kwiatkowski prevailed there as well."
Since those proceedings, Horne "applied political pressure to shift the narrative and change the outcome of her disciplinary proceedings. While (she) was successful in her pressure, those pressures and shifts have no place in the courts," Lorigo wrote.
In addition to granting Kwiatkowski's request, Wojtaszek denied Eggleston's motion to vacate the judgment, calling it procedurally defective. The motion should not have been made as part of Kwiatkowski's court appearance to renew the judgment, Wojtaszek said. But Wojtaszek didn't permanently dismiss the motion to vacate. It can be brought back to court – but not as part of Kwiatkowski's case in his courtroom.
State Supreme Court Justice Frederick J. Marshall should be the judge to rule on such a motion, because he presided over the original defamation case, Lorigo said.
Kwiatkowski's defamation suit stemmed from the Nov. 1, 2006, incident that began when a postal worker flagged down a patrol officer to report an argument between a man and a woman at a two-unit house on Walden Avenue. Among the Buffalo police officers responding were Horne and Kwiatkowski.
As officers attempted to push the suspect out of the house, Horne said she saw Kwiatkowski put the man in a chokehold and she fought Kwiatkowski to stop him.
Kwiatkowski denied striking Horne or choking the man during the arrest.
The Buffalo Police Department cleared Kwiatkowski of all charges and offered Horne a four-day suspension, which she turned down. Two years later, an arbitrator found Horne guilty on 11 of 13 internal charges. She was fired, with 19 years credited toward her job.
Kwiatkowski sued Horne for defamation over comments she made about him and the arrest.
The ruling this past April from Justice Dennis Ward in Horne’s civil suit against the city – vacating her firing and ordering back pay and vesting of her 20-year pension – casts new light on the defamation judgment, Eggleston said in court papers.
Ward said he based his ruling in part on the city's adoption in 2020 of "Cariol's Law," which makes it a crime for a law enforcement officer to fail to intervene when another officer is using excessive force. The law also protects whistleblowers.
"The 2021 decision should guide the current claim," Eggleston said in court papers, adding that "Kwiatkowski seeks to collect on a defamation judgment unsupported by the evidence and in contradiction of his own statements, the laws of the City of Buffalo, and the decision by Ward."
"Dismissal of the defamation case is the next step for the legal system to undo an injustice from the past," he said.
What's more, the original judgment against Horne came after her attorney did not submit any response papers opposing Kwiatkowski's motion for summary judgment, which was granted, Eggleston said. Neither Horne nor her attorney appeared at a nonjury trial on the issue of damages.
Eggleston, in court papers, called it "essentially a de facto default judgment."
She has a reasonable excuse to vacate the judgment despite the lapse in time, he said. She blames her attorney at the time for not making a response for her or making her aware of the hearing.
"Ms. Horne had a valid defense to Mr. Kwiatkowski’s defamation claim, but she was unable to mount this defense in a timely way, given her counsel’s failure to notify her," he said.
When Kwiatkowski won the judgment, Horne did not have the financial resources to challenge it, since she lost her source of income after her termination from the police department, he said.
Lorigo, however, told the judge that Horne responded to the original lawsuit, submitted a counterclaim, participated in discovery and appeared at depositions.
"It is clear that this was in no way a 'de facto default judgment,' " he said in court papers.
Horne wants to re-litigate the defamation suit, Lorigo said in court papers, even though she had ample awareness, time and opportunity a decade ago to fight the defamation suit and then try to vacate the judgment.
"Instead, she chose to ignore Kwiatkowski," Lorigo said. She "claims that she was unaware of the judgment. That is false. (She) claims she lacked the means to bring a motion to vacate. That is false: A GoFundMe account was created in (her) name that raised a total of over $165,000."
The only "interests of justice" she seeks are her own, Lorigo told the court.
Kwiatkowski, who retired as a police lieutenant a decade ago, was sentenced to four months in federal prison in 2018 in an unrelated case in which he admitted using excessive force against teenagers suspected in a drive-by BB gun shooting in May 2009.