Judge renews defamation judgment against Cariol Horne, but court fight may not be over

"Dismissal of the defamation case is the next step for the legal system to undo an injustice from the past," he said.

What's more, the original judgment against Horne came after her attorney did not submit any response papers opposing Kwiatkowski's motion for summary judgment, which was granted, Eggleston said. Neither Horne nor her attorney appeared at a nonjury trial on the issue of damages.

Eggleston, in court papers, called it "essentially a de facto default judgment."

She has a reasonable excuse to vacate the judgment despite the lapse in time, he said. She blames her attorney at the time for not making a response for her or making her aware of the hearing.

"Ms. Horne had a valid defense to Mr. Kwiatkowski’s defamation claim, but she was unable to mount this defense in a timely way, given her counsel’s failure to notify her," he said.

When Kwiatkowski won the judgment, Horne did not have the financial resources to challenge it, since she lost her source of income after her termination from the police department, he said.

Lorigo, however, told the judge that Horne responded to the original lawsuit, submitted a counterclaim, participated in discovery and appeared at depositions.