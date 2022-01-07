Judge rejects stay as preservation group eyes appeal of Great Northern demolition order

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Friday rejected Campaign for Greater Buffalo's request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the demolition of the historic Great Northern Elevator before the preservation group can appeal his ruling allowing the emergency demolition.
"I have been presented with nothing before the court today that would lead me to change my mind or provide a legal justification to stay the court's decision," Colaiacovo said.
In his ruling, Judge Emilio Colaiacovo found that James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, made a "rational" decision in ordering an emergency demolition after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the north wall.
The judge on Wednesday authorized the demolition to move forward, finding that James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permits and inspections, had acted "rationally" in reaching his decision to order an emergency demolition after the grain elevator was damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm.
The preservation organization said it sought the restraining order as a bridge to its expected appeal in appellate court next week that could come as early as Monday.
The judge said the appellate division was the more appropriate court from which to to seek a stay.
"The structure can be repaired and rehabilitated, but in order to get there, we need the City of Buffalo to step up," State Sen. Sean Ryan said.
Support Local Journalism
"If the walls all come down, then there's nothing to appeal, and the appeal would be moot," Campaign for Greater Buffalo attorney Richard Berger said before the judge gave his decision.
Robert Quinn, the city's attorney, didn't object to the temporary restraining order. But Brian Melber, attorney for Archer Daniels Midland, which owns the grain elevator, saw no reason for the court to issue the stay.
Melber said ADM is proceeding with the demolition, but "it isn't going to bring us to the point of walls coming down by Monday morning."
City spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the city still holds the demolition permit, which ADM would need to proceed with demolition.
Developer Douglas Jemal said he appealed to Mayor Byron Brown to hold off on allowing the demolition for at least 30 days.
"I looked at that building very closely, and that building absolutely could be saved," Jemal told The Buffalo News. "It's a magnificent building. I have tackled a hundred times worse than that.
Jemal, who believes the structure can be rehabilitated, has made a public offer to buy the Great Northern. Jemal's attorney, Dennis Vacco, will work on the appeal with the Campaign for Greater Buffalo.
The 1897 Great Northern is the last brick box grain elevator with steel bins left in the United States. It has drawn an outpouring of support from preservationists and others who value the city's grain elevators.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.