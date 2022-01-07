Judge rejects stay as preservation group eyes appeal of Great Northern demolition order

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Friday rejected Campaign for Greater Buffalo's request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the demolition of the historic Great Northern Elevator before the preservation group can appeal his ruling allowing the emergency demolition.

"I have been presented with nothing before the court today that would lead me to change my mind or provide a legal justification to stay the court's decision," Colaiacovo said.

The judge on Wednesday authorized the demolition to move forward, finding that James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permits and inspections, had acted "rationally" in reaching his decision to order an emergency demolition after the grain elevator was damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm.

The preservation organization said it sought the restraining order as a bridge to its expected appeal in appellate court next week that could come as early as Monday.

The judge said the appellate division was the more appropriate court from which to to seek a stay.

+2 Sean Ryan calls on city to rescind Great Northern demolition; put demands on ADM "The structure can be repaired and rehabilitated, but in order to get there, we need the City of Buffalo to step up," State Sen. Sean Ryan said.

"If the walls all come down, then there's nothing to appeal, and the appeal would be moot," Campaign for Greater Buffalo attorney Richard Berger said before the judge gave his decision.