Judge rejects amphitheater challenge on Outer Harbor

Three organizations seeking to block a $13 million music pavilion and open-air events space on the Outer Harbor have lost their court challenge.
State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek rejected the five challenges put forth by the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara, 21st Century Park in the Outer Harbor and the Western New York Environmental Alliance. The groups filed their legal challenge on June 23 to halt the project by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., a subsidiary of Empire State Development.
Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., said he is pleased by the decision but declined further comment.
Calls to representatives of the three plaintiffs were not returned.
Two of Siwek's rulings cited the failure of the groups to file their lawsuit in time.
The groups asserted Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. officials failed to take a "hard look" when they completed the environmental impact review of the project. The groups challenged the negative declaration as "inadequate and conclusory." But any challenge to the negative declaration, by law, had to be made within four months of Nov. 9, 2020, the judge ruled.
The groups also challenged the City of Buffalo's Planning Board finding that the general project plan for the Outer Harbor was consistent with the city's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
But the group failed to make that challenge within 30 days, as required, so the judge also deemed that challenge "time-barred." Also, to successfully challenge the Planning Board's decision, the groups were required to name the Planning Board as a party in their legal action, but failed to do that, too, adding further grounds for dismissal, Siwek said.
In their third cause of action, the groups claimed the project's site plan approval by the city must be referred to the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning prior to its consideration of the question of whether to approve a special use permit for the project.
However, after the groups sued and before the matter was heard by the court, the city referred the site plan to the county on Aug. 30, 2021, and the county department reviewed it and provided comments on Sept. 9, 2021, so Siwek dismissed that claim as "moot."
A fourth ruling said the group failed to show the Common Council's approval of a special use permit for the amphitheater "was illegal, arbitrary and capricious or an abuse of discretion," and in violation of the city's Green Code. The ruling also upheld the waterfront agency's contention that the Planning Board's decision was advisory in nature and didn't require a written finding.
The judge's most substantive ruling dealt with the groups' claim that the waterfront agency couldn't make substantive changes to the Outer Harbor, which they said operates as an unofficial park, without state legislative approval. The judge rejected the contention that the property is for all practical purposes municipal parkland.
Siwek ruled the "public trust doctrine" referenced in the lawsuit does not apply to state-owned land, and that the use of the land for an amphitheater would still not violate the doctrine.
"There is no New York case law to support petitioners' claim that the public trust doctrine applies to state public parks," Siwek said in her ruling. "We decline petitioners' invitation to expand that doctrine in the absence of legal precedent."
The judge said the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has statutory authority "to undertake redevelopment projects including acquiring, constructing, reconstructing, rehabilitating, improving, altering or repairing or providing for the construction, reconstruction, improvement, alteration or repair of any project."
The ruling also backed the waterfront agency's contention that park lands could be transformed for such uses as recreation areas, tennis courts, bandstands, beaches or open-air theaters.
The project, which began in November, calls for a canopied stage in front of the former Terminal B building, which will be reduced to its metal frame to create an open-air structure with a view of Lake Erie in the background. The ground in front is planned for audiences and as a staging site for cultural festivals, charity runs and special events.
The 8-acre site includes 5 acres that will be turned into a sloped lawn able to seat 8,000 people, requiring the removal of cottonwood and other trees. The site is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.