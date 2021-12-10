Judge rejects amphitheater challenge on Outer Harbor

But the group failed to make that challenge within 30 days, as required, so the judge also deemed that challenge "time-barred." Also, to successfully challenge the Planning Board's decision, the groups were required to name the Planning Board as a party in their legal action, but failed to do that, too, adding further grounds for dismissal, Siwek said.

In their third cause of action, the groups claimed the project's site plan approval by the city must be referred to the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning prior to its consideration of the question of whether to approve a special use permit for the project.

However, after the groups sued and before the matter was heard by the court, the city referred the site plan to the county on Aug. 30, 2021, and the county department reviewed it and provided comments on Sept. 9, 2021, so Siwek dismissed that claim as "moot."

A fourth ruling said the group failed to show the Common Council's approval of a special use permit for the amphitheater "was illegal, arbitrary and capricious or an abuse of discretion," and in violation of the city's Green Code. The ruling also upheld the waterfront agency's contention that the Planning Board's decision was advisory in nature and didn't require a written finding.