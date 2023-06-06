U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., in a written ruling released today, decided against reopening a detention hearing for Peter G. Gerace Jr. and will keep the Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club owner in pretrial custody.

The federal judge heard oral arguments last week and reviewed written submissions from Gerace's defense counsel and prosecutors.

Sinatra said he "painstakingly considered all arguments on both sides, balancing Gerace's liberty interest with the need for witness and public safety."

The judge, in a written ruling, said he considered whether any conditions of release he could place on Gerace would "reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community."

He concluded there are none.

"The court is aware of the need for a careful balance of the competing concerns involved in the analysis of pretrial release or detention, as well as the implications for Gerace and the public based on where the balance is struck," Sinatra said. "In sum, the court has reviewed the parties' proffers, arguments and written submissions and identifies no basis, on this record, to grant Gerace's motion for pretrial release."

Federal authorities have charged Gerace with bribing a federal agent and conspiring to engage in drug trafficking and human trafficking at Pharaoh’s in Cheektowaga. Gerace's co-defendant, Joseph Bongiovanni, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent, faces charges that he accepted $250,000 in bribes from drug dealers and provided them with information about investigations and cooperating sources.

Gerace and Bongiovanni are scheduled to stand trial together beginning Aug. 14.

At one point during the federal case, Gerace was not in custody. But he was sent to jail in March after he was indicted on new charges of witness tampering and selling cocaine.

Gerace was arrested in March after being accused of sending threatening Facebook messages in 2019 to a potential witness against him. Sinatra ordered him held following a hearing.

The most recent indictment against Gerace accuses him of "sending intimidating, threatening and harassing Facebook messages to Witness 1 with the intent to influence, delay and prevent the testimony of Witness 1 in an official proceeding, that is a federal grand jury investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings involving the defendant, Peter Gerace Jr."

He is also charged with a single count of distributing cocaine.

Gerace's lawyer has denied all of the charges.

During oral arguments last week, defense attorney Eric M. Soehnlein said one of the witnesses in the tampering charges has since been arrested on a federal charge, raising questions about her credibility. He also argued that it is difficult to prepare for the upcoming trial while Gerace is in jail because of limited time provided to the defense lawyers to meet with Gerace.