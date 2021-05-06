Judge permanently bars Lockport from disciplining officers involved in Hodge death

The City of Lockport never can bring any disciplinary charges against the four officers who were at the scene of Troy A. Hodge's death because it waited too long to do so.
That was the ruling Thursday from State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso, who emphasized that he was not judging the merits of the four officers' actions, but only ruling on whether the city followed the provisions of the police union contract.
It didn't, Caruso said after more than 80 minutes of argument.
"This is a hard decision for the court," Caruso said. But he granted the union's request for a permanent injunction barring any disciplinary action against the officers.
Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell Benedict said the city will appeal Caruso's ruling.
"This is an absolutely heartbreaking situation. This court does sympathize with the family of the deceased and the trauma they must be going under, but also what the police officers had to go through that evening," Caruso said. "But I'm not here to make a determination what was appropriate or not during that evening. The question is, were the proper procedures followed by the City of Lockport with regards to bringing a disciplinary action, and when was the commencement of the action?"
The union contract says if the city intends to bring disciplinary action against a police officer, it must do so within 10 days of the incident.
Hodge died June 16, 2019, after a struggle with police outside his Park Avenue home. The city didn't file charges against the officers until March 26 of this year.
The city claimed that a June 25, 2019, letter to union president Kevin Lucinski was sufficient notice to comply with the contract.
The letter from then-Chief Steven C. Preisch said, "You are hereby advised that the City is commencing an investigation to determine if any of the above-listed officers involved in the June 16, 2019 incident at 217 Park Avenue, Lockport, NY, violated any departmental policies and/or procedures. The results of this investigation may lead to disciplinary actions against the officers involved."
"Honestly, I don't think a letter saying we're beginning an investigation that could possibly lead to disciplinary action is a notice of disciplinary action," Caruso said. He said the notice has to include the action that the city wanted to take.
Attorney John J. Delmonte argued the city couldn't bring charges sooner because of the investigation by the state Attorney General's Office, which took 21 months and resulted in an announcement March 19 that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers.
Union attorney Keith P. Byron called the city's claim "patently false," and Caruso didn't buy it, either.
"There's a thing called home rule," Caruso said. "I don't think the attorney general ordered the the Police Board or ordered the city not to do anything while they did their investigation."
Daniel Barrancotta, then a six-year veteran, was the first officer who tried to subdue Hodge, with Officer Marissa Bonito, then in her second year, also taking part in what turned out to be a lengthy fight with Hodge, 39.
After Bonito radioed for backup, Lt. David Pytlik, a nine-year veteran, and Officer Patricia Burdick, in her second year, came to the scene.
According to the attorney general's report, an autopsy concluded Hodge suffered a heart attack, or as the report put it, "sudden death associated with acute cocaine intoxication and prolonged physical altercation."
The report also said Hodge was armed with a knife and tried to stab Barrancotta and Bonito. Hodge's mother, who filed a wrongful death suit against the city and the officers, had called 911 to report her son was acting strangely.
Preisch had held a three-day hearing for all the officers except Bonito in September 2019, found no violations and returned the three other officers to duty. However, when Steven K. Abbott became chief two months later, he placed Barrancotta, Pytlik and Burdick on desk duty, triggering a union grievance.