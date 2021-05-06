Judge permanently bars Lockport from disciplining officers involved in Hodge death

The City of Lockport never can bring any disciplinary charges against the four officers who were at the scene of Troy A. Hodge's death because it waited too long to do so.

That was the ruling Thursday from State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso, who emphasized that he was not judging the merits of the four officers' actions, but only ruling on whether the city followed the provisions of the police union contract.

It didn't, Caruso said after more than 80 minutes of argument.

"This is a hard decision for the court," Caruso said. But he granted the union's request for a permanent injunction barring any disciplinary action against the officers.

Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell Benedict said the city will appeal Caruso's ruling.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking situation. This court does sympathize with the family of the deceased and the trauma they must be going under, but also what the police officers had to go through that evening," Caruso said. "But I'm not here to make a determination what was appropriate or not during that evening. The question is, were the proper procedures followed by the City of Lockport with regards to bringing a disciplinary action, and when was the commencement of the action?"