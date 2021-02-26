Judge orders vaccination plan for ICE detainees in Batavia

A judge has ordered the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia to come up with a plan to vaccinate its most vulnerable detainees as the number of Covid-19 cases there surges.

The order is the first of its kind in the country, according to the organization that initiated the case, Prisoners Legal Services of New York, and according to the New York Civil Liberties Union, which also has been seeking to protect people held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the virus.

As of Thursday, the detention center in Batavia had counted 41 Covid cases spread across three units of the facility, which currently holds 260 people for ICE. The number was revealed during a court hearing that day, said John Peng, a fellow with Prisoners Legal Services' Immigration Justice Corps.

Friday morning, the U.S. Attorney's Office sent a letter to the judge in the case saying another two cases had been recorded, bringing the total to 43, Peng said.

Earlier this month, the number of active cases was in the 20s. On its website, ICE acknowledged 39 active cases there as of Wednesday, with 90 known cases, and no deaths, throughout the pandemic.