Judge orders temporary block on enforcement of place of worship gun ban

A federal judge on Thursday prohibited law enforcement agencies from enforcing a new state law that bans pastors and other permitted gun owners from carrying their concealed firearms inside houses of worship.

U.S District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.'s temporary restraining order stops the new concealed carry restrictions that took effect Sept. 1 inside churches and other places of worship, while the judge considers the larger question of whether the ban violates the Second Amendment.

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

"Ample Supreme Court precedent addressing the individual's right to keep and bear arms – from Heller and McDonald to its June decision in Bruen – dictates that New York's new place of worship restriction is equally unconstitutional," Sinatra wrote in his order.

Two local Black church pastors sued in federal court Oct. 13 to block the place of worship gun ban, citing the need to defend themselves and their congregations against the possibility of attacks like the 2015 racist mass shooting at a Charleston, S.C., church that killed nine people.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of New York’s longstanding law on carrying concealed weapons, ruling that the law was too broad and violated the Second Amendment. The State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to the recent mass shootings and the Supreme Court ruling with a series of new gun regulations, including the house of worship ban.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York also names as plaintiffs the Firearms Policy Coalition, based in Las Vegas, and the Second Amendment Foundation, based in Bellevue, Wash. The defendants are interim state Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Flynn said Thursday that he instructed all police agencies not to charge permitted concealed carriers with criminal possession of a weapon for carrying at a place of worship or religious observation "until further notice."

He also said his prosecutors would dismiss such a charge if it is made by accident.

Sinatra said in his order that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their Constitutional claims because the state failed to meet its burden to identify an American tradition justifying its house of worship firearms ban.

He will hear further arguments in the case on Nov. 3.