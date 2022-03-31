Judge orders new congressional, state districts redrawn for New York; Democrats to appeal

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Thursday ordered the New York State Legislature to draw up new district boundaries for congressional and legislative districts after finding the maps unconstitutional and excessively partisan.

The decision was met with an immediate response from Legislature Democrats that they plan to appeal, but the continued court fight could throw off the timeline for the 2022 elections.

Justice Patrick F. McAllister on Thursday afternoon concluded the Democrats who control the Assembly and State Senate improperly drew district lines intended to cement the party's control in Albany and Washington, D.C., after a neutral redistricting commission failed to reach consensus on a new set of maps.

McAllister's ruling is likely to be appealed to the State Appellate Division and ultimately to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals. It's not clear whether McAllister's decision will be stayed while it is appealed.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said legislative leaders are appealing the decision.