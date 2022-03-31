Judge orders new congressional, state districts redrawn for New York; Democrats to appeal

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Thursday ordered the New York State Legislature to draw up new district boundaries for congressional and legislative districts after finding the maps unconstitutional and excessively partisan.
The decision was met with an immediate response from Legislature Democrats that they plan to appeal, but the continued court fight could throw off the timeline for the 2022 elections.
Justice Patrick F. McAllister on Thursday afternoon concluded the Democrats who control the Assembly and State Senate improperly drew district lines intended to cement the party's control in Albany and Washington, D.C., after a neutral redistricting commission failed to reach consensus on a new set of maps.
McAllister's ruling is likely to be appealed to the State Appellate Division and ultimately to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals. It's not clear whether McAllister's decision will be stayed while it is appealed.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said legislative leaders are appealing the decision.
The commission was established after the passage of a 2014 constitutional amendment intended to lessen the effect of partisan gerrymandering on New York's congressional and Legislature elections. The parties, including New York Republicans, who brought the lawsuit challenging the districts crafted by the State Legislature argued the maps violated this amendment to the State Constitution.
McAllister in his decision ordered the Legislature to come up with a new set of "bipartisanly supported" maps for him to review for congressional, State Senate and Assembly districts.
Candidates already have been out collecting signatures on petitions based on the district maps drawn by the Legislature and the primary elections are set to take place on June 28.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years following the Census population count and New York will lose one congressional seat, shrinking from 27 to 26, in the next Congress.