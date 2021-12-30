Judge orders hearing Monday on whether Great Northern demolition order was 'rational'

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Thursday scheduled a fact-finding hearing for Monday as a prelude to rendering a decision about the fate of the wind-damaged Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo.

Colaiacovo said his decision on the historic grain elevator will hinge on the legal interpretation of whether Jim Comerford, the city's commissioner of permit and inspection services, acted rationally in issuing an emergency demolition order following the Dec. 11 windstorm that blew a large hole in the north wall.

"This hearing will be limited to the issue of how the city reached its decision and, specifically, whether the commissioner had a rational basis for issuing the order for the demolition," Colaiacovo wrote.

What other witnesses or experts have to say will not be taken into consideration, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture's requested the emergency demolition order be set aside.

"A more-developed record, outside what has been already submitted, is needed before the court can rule on the relief that is requested," Colaiacovo said.