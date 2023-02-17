A state Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered Erie County to give The Buffalo News videos showing a Sheriff's Office corrections officer kicking a handcuffed inmate near the head.

Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto ruled that the county "had no reasonable basis for denying access to the subject recordings."

Panepinto also ordered the county to pay The Buffalo News' attorneys' fees.

The News petitioned the court in October after Erie County denied its Freedom of Information Law request for the body-camera videos of the incident.

The judge quoted other court decisions that noted that "releasing body-worn camera footage promotes transparency, accountability and public trust-building. It provides a contemporaneous objective record of encounters between the public and police."

The county opposed the public release of the video, contending that releasing the videos would be an invasion of the inmate's privacy and that it would be degrading and humiliating for the inmate if the videos were posted on the internet.

The judge agreed with The News that the state's courts have ruled in prior cases that inmates "have no general expectation of privacy" and that records such as the videos can only be withheld if they display nudity or other intimate details.

She noted that the county's lawyers "made an admirable effort of showing concern for the inmate their employee allegedly kicked in the head almost a year ago."

“The Buffalo News took this legal action in an effort to seek greater transparency from the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheila Rayam, executive editor of The Buffalo News. “We are pleased that this court decision protects the public’s right to know.”

The News' attorney, Karim A. Abdulla, of the Finnerty Osterreicher & Abdulla law firm, said he was not surprised by the decision.

"It’s important to note that even in their papers in opposition to the petition, the county did not dispute the case law that we cited," Abdulla said.

"What the county didn’t seem to grasp was that is the whole purpose of the FOIL law. That public records are public records. And the agencies that hold the public records don’t get to decide who can have access to them," he said.

Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth said he could not comment on the decision without authorization from the Sheriff's Office. A spokesman for Sheriff John Garcia did not respond to a request for comment.

Garcia's staff cleared Corrections Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk of wrongdoing in the Feb. 23, 2022, incident in which he kicked inmate Nathaniel Oyoyo as Oyoyo lay handcuffed on the floor in the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Garcia’s internal investigators wrote that it was unclear whether Piwowarczyk’s boot struck the inmate’s head. But even if it had, their report noted, the inmate had just spit on Piwowarczyk, and the officer said he was trying to prevent the inmate from spitting on anyone else. They said Sheriff’s Office policies allow the use of force in such a situation, even against a restrained inmate.

Oyoyo, then 19, was in the correctional facility on robbery and burglary charges. Officers found Oyoyo with a kitchen utensil that had been fashioned into a weapon. The next day they began to book him on a new charge of promoting prison contraband.

According to the prison’s reports, Oyoyo became combative when officers tried to fingerprint him. He wanted to talk to someone in charge, insisted he was being treated unfairly and clenched his hands into fists. “Take him to the ground,” an officer yelled.

Piwowarczyk, in the next room, was among the corrections officers who hurried over to control Oyoyo. In statements to the Sheriff's Office internal investigators, the officers said Oyoyo remained combative even as he lay on the floor in handcuffs.

Piwowarczyk wrote, “Inmate Oyoyo, while being handcuffed and rolled onto his left side, did look up at this officer and state, ‘I’m going to punch you in the face. When I see you on the street, I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill your family.’ ”

Oyoyo then spit on his pant leg, according to Piwowarczyk. The internal reports say Piwowarczyk swung his right foot toward Oyoyo’s upper torso. Later, blood was flowing from a cut near the inmate’s left eye.

Piwowarczyk said he did kick Oyoyo, hitting him in the upper right shoulder – not the head. He said he swung his boot not to retaliate but to stop the inmate from spitting at or biting an officer crouched over him.