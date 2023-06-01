A housing court judge issued an order Thursday morning for the Elmwood Heights apartment building to be vacated, city officials said.

The building, located at 597 Elmwood Ave., was condemned in March.

"This building is not safe for occupancy," Cathy Amdur, commissioner of permit and inspection services, said in a statement Thursday. "Inspectors will be posting the order to vacate, communicating with remaining tenants, and assisting them with additional information on housing resources."

Inspectors have been encouraging tenants to find alternate housing. City officials said that a representative of the building's owner told them that 10 tenants remain.