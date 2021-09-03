Judge orders Byron Brown's name to be put on ballot in November mayoral election

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A lawyer for Walton, who the judge allowed to intervene in the case, did not ask the judge to recuse himself.

In addition to her scathing comments about Sinatra, Walton called Brown a sore loser.

"This is huge. I do believe this warrants national attention," Walton added. "We held a primary election. Mayor Brown was the endorsed Democrat, he was on the ballot in the primary and he lost. So the fact that he's able to have a second bite at the apple, it just shows that he is a true sore loser."

Walton had submitted an affidavit asking the court to deny the order putting Brown's name on the ballot.

Her lawyer, Sean Cooney, said in court papers that if the order was granted it would undermine the public's right to a fair election where the time periods under the election law are enforced equally. He cited her removal from the Working Families line on the ballot due a similar missed timing deadline.

"If the temporary relief is granted and the name of Byron Brown appears on the ballot, he may continue on to win the general election without the public's right and confidence that the election was fairly won," Cooney said in his court papers. "This will be especially true when ultimately the constitutionality of the deadline is upheld."