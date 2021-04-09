 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders Batavia hospital to treat coronavirus patient with Ivermectin
0 comments
top story

Judge orders Batavia hospital to treat coronavirus patient with Ivermectin

Support this work for $1 a month

A State Supreme Court justice has ordered a Batavia hospital to administer the drug Ivermectin to an 81-year-old Covid-19 patient.

The case involving John W. Swanson, a farmer from Stafford in Genesee County, is the latest of several in which judges have ordered local hospitals to give Ivermectin to patients suffering from the virus. The drug is used to treat other ailments but is not yet approved by the federal government as a Covid-19 treatment.

Swanson was on a ventilator and “on death’s doorstep,” at the United Memorial Medical Center when doctors there gave him one dose of Ivermectin on April 1, according to an affidavit filed in court by attorneys for Swanson’s wife, Sandra.

“After that one dose, he started breathing on his own. He was taken off the ventilator and was making great progress,” said attorney Ralph C. Lorigo, who represents the Swanson family with Jon F. Minear. “Then, the hospital refused to give him additional doses.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

State Supreme Court Justice Frederick J. Marshall issued an order on April 2, directing the hospital to give Swanson four more doses of Ivermectin.

As of late Friday afternoon, his attorneys described Swanson as “stable.”

“I definitely think the Ivermectin is helping him,” Sandra Swanson told The Buffalo News, but she said she is upset and frustrated that hospital officials would not allow her to visit with her husband.

“They held the phone to his ear, and I read him a long list of people who are praying for him every day, about 20 people,” she said. “But I need to see him.”

While Ivermectin is not yet approved by the Food & Drug Administration as a treatment for Covid-19, many doctors – including some in Western New York – are offering the drug to their Covid-19 patients.

A hospital spokeswoman, Veronica R. Chiesi, declined to comment on Swanson’s case.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News